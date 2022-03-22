Forest Service hosts OHV public collaboration workshop

SPEARFISH — Wednesday, Black Hills National Forest officials hosted an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) public collaboration workshop at the Joy Center, with the purpose of creating solutions for positive OHV recreational experiences and other interests in the Black Hills and to develop a strategy for success.
“We want to host these workshops, these opportunities to engage with the user groups, the people who are using the motorized trails and not just the users of the trails, but also the people that might live around the trails of the local communities and have a vested interest in the trails’ success and find out what are some of the solutions to the problems we’ve heard about the last couple of years that have been caused, in essence, directly or indirectly by the motorized trail program?” said Bradley Block of the Black Hills National Forest.
The workshop comes as a follow-up to a virtual two-day stakeholder and partner OHV summit held in February 2021, where more than 100 participants, including multiple agencies and organizations shared concerns and opinions about OHV issues.
Asked to identify the major issues regarding OHV use in the Hills, Block said, first, and foremost, sheer numbers of OHV riders and users in the Black Hills.
“Just that number, alone, of course, has caused more visual observations of that type of activity and then when you get those types of vehicles that are on the roads, whether it be a secondary road or downtown street in a community, to others, that might cause problems or they might perceive it as a problem, so that’s one of the comments that tends to come up quite a bit,” Block said, adding that large groups of riders near previously remote residences, riders venturing on to private property, dust, noise are other issues that have come up. “On a positive perspective, it’s another recreational activity that brings people to the Black Hills, so these individuals, these families that are renting the units from local businesses, they’re going out to eat, they’re staying in hotels, so it does generate a certain amount of revenue, I would suspect, in many of the gateway communities to the Black Hills … there are pros and there are cons and what we’re tying to do with these workshops is to see how we can find that middle ground for both sides.”
The following five themes and challenges were garnered from the 2021 workshop dialogue: OHV use compliance and law enforcement; OHV road and trail system design and engineering; OHV user engagement, education, behavior, and how to improve the general situation, building on “Tread Lightly” and “Ride Responsibly” USFS initiatives; Developing a successful, long-term strategy for stakeholder/partner and public engagement; Collaborate across all political and ownership boundaries on solutions.
Wednesday’s public meetings focused on OHV use compliance and law enforcement, engineering and trail design, and education, stewardship, and physically connecting with people in a very positive and optimistic manner to create more compliance and use education versus law enforcement to correct behavior.
“In essence, you’re designing the trail that will cause the riders to slow down, so in causing riders to slow down, a, you’re eliminating or decreasing the amount of potential resource damage, but at the same time, you’re actually making the drive or the ride a better experience for them,” Block said.
Kevin Wagner of the Northern Hills Recreation Association was in the audience at Wednesday’s meeting.
“Obviously, the National Forest Service oversees the trail system, so Northern Hills Rec, we focus on the Northern Hills Ranger District, so we want to make sure that we stay a part of the conversation, we have a seat at the table, for any and all things motorized trail-related,” Wagner said. “Northern Hills Rec does motorized and also non-motorized, but motorized is a part of the trail work we do, creation of new trails, trying to work with the Forest Service and Game, Fish, and Parks to maintain those trails and private land owners, as well. We do different outdoor recreation events in our community inclusive of motorized recreators. And we have our trail map that we created.”
“It’s important to be able to take advantage of the opportunity to come out here, voice your opinions and concerns and ideas when it comes to putting forth something that affects everybody,” said Ty Brown, Black Hills Jeeps president. “I think it’s great to be able to voice those comments. Obviously there are going to be several steps that will be taken after this, but I’m hoping to see something that’s going to come out benefiting everybody. I know there are a lot of entities from land use with the grazing, with the rock crawlers like us, with the rentals, and I’m hoping we can find a solution that works the best for everybody.”
More workshops to come
A virtual version of Wednesday’s workshop will be held from 6-9 p.m. today, using the Zoom meeting platform. Meeting link information will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website closer to the meeting.
In April, a second round of workshop meetings will cover OHV user engagement, education, behavior and how to improve the general situation building on tread lightly and ride responsibly, as well as how to collaborate across all political and ownership boundaries on solutions as well as refining the OHV Management Plan framework.
Second round workshops will be held: April 5, 6-9 p.m., Hill City High School Commons; April 6, 6-9 p.m. in Sundance at the Crook County Administrative building; and April 12 – 6-9 p.m. These will be held on Zoom and a meeting link will be shared by the Forest Service closer to the meeting date.
“Once all that information is put together from all those six collaborative workshops, then our facilitator, Jessica Western is going to take the information, compile it together and we’re going to work with people in the interest groups to see what can we physically do? There will be some things that might be low-hanging fruit we can take care of pretty quickly and check it off the list. Other things might take partnerships, might take communication with other agencies, could be things might be multiple years in planning, but the idea is to take all this information, put it into some type of implementation plan, figure out who’s doing what, what the timeline is, and then, at that point, create what we’re calling a Strategy for Success.”
Sharp increase in riders
Block provided a breakdown of permit sales from 2011-2021. Over the past decade sales have spiked sharply.
In 2011, 1,541 seven-day passes were sold, along with 6,270 annual and 21 commercial passes
In 2021, 2,965 seven-day passes were sold, along with 35,169 annual and 387 commercial passes.
“We have approximately 690 miles of motorized trails,” said Ralph Adam of the Black Hills National Forest. “The travel management decision that was signed in 2010 authorized up to 707, but we’re not quite there yet. They haven’t all been implemented. They’re scattered all around the Hills. That 707 miles includes the Bear Lodge District in Wyoming. So it’s Northern Hills, Bear Lodge, Mystic District and Southern Hills Hell Canyon District, which is around Custer. But predominantly, the trails are located in the central northern region.”
Which trails get the most traffic?
“In and around the Nemo area,” Adam said. “Is the most popular. We see a heavy use there.”
