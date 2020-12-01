SPEARFISH — Fire crews with the Black Hills National Forest continued a controlled burn near Iron Creek Lake they initially started in early November.
The first week of the month, crews burned more than 300 acres, and on Monday, another 85 acres were planned to be burned.
John Snyder, burn boss trainee for the Black Hills National Forest, said conditions were just right for a last minute fire.
“We saw an opportunity, a good forecast for today,” Snyder said. “We have weather coming in tomorrow, and with Christmas coming up, it’s hard to find people for a controlled burn.”
So the southern aspects of the area were lit on fire while the northern parts were still covered with snow.
If crews and conditions remain adequate, another controlled burn in the same Beartown project area may be set.
The controlled burn reduces the ground and ladder fuel that helps prevent large, catastrophic fires. Ground juniper, small ponderosa pines, grass, and pine needles accumulate and add to the tinder ripe for building fires.
Snyder said the timber industry helps that it thins the forest. “We like to come after the fact and clean up after its logged.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.