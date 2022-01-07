Forest Service begins burning slash piles

NORTHERN HILLS — Black Hills National Forest Northern Hills firefighters are planning to burn machine piles from the Trails Head/Rifle Pit area, north to the Wagon Canyon and Timber Gulch area and will continue to burn over the next several weeks in this area, as conditions permit.
Smoke will be visible and may impact local communities. Smoldering material may continue to burn days after burning operations are completed.
Firefighters continually monitor and check the piles for several days after they have been lit.
