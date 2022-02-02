Forest fuels specialist: Fire danger more immediate than on the horizon

SPEARFISH — With the relatively low precipitation rate the Northern Hills has been seeing this winter, many residents are concerned about what the fire season will bring this summer; but according to Chris Stover, fire and fuels specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, the lack of snow is the more immediate threat.
“When the atmosphere is colder, it can’t hold as much moisture so your relative humidity is up, but the absolute (humidity) is down. So that almost plays a trick on us when you look at those conditions,” Stover explained.
In order to have a fire, Stover said there needs to be three things; heat, fuel, and oxygen. Under normal conditions, winter is a relatively low-risk time of year due to the snow accumulation in the Hills acting as a sort of moisture blanket covering what could be used as fuel for fire to spread. But when snowfall is sparse all the dead grass and foliage is exposed, or “available.”
“It really has to do with the availability of the fuels, how windy it is, and if you get an ignition,” he said.
When conditions are ripe for significant fire activity in the winter, or off-fire season such as they are now, Stover said those are called “shoulder fire seasons.”
“One was the Schroeder (fire), that was prior to green up last spring, and that burned right outside of Rapid, that would be considered a shoulder season fire,” Stover said. “And then the other one that comes to mind is Legion Lake.”
The Legion Lake fire originated around Legion Lake in Custer State Park in 2017. It consumed 54,000 acres, making it the third largest wildfire in South Dakota History.
“And Legion Lake was in the beginning of December,” Stover added.
Stover said that lightning is statistically the most common fire starter in a normal fire season. In a shoulder season, human engagement would be the most likely culprit.
“That could be a power line that blows over. That could be a pile that gets away from somebody. That could be an ATV with a hot exhaust pipe on it, or somebody backing a pickup truck into something dry and available,” he said. “When I say human, it’s not just somebody being irresponsible.”
Even in a traditional fire season, ground covering can retain enough moisture to prevent a fire event from spreading into a major catastrophe. As the winter snow melts, it runs down off of the higher elevations too quickly for the moisture to be absorbed by potential fuels. Stover said that the saturating moisture from lingering showers and cool, misty patches in late spring is much more telling of fire season conditions to come in the summer.
“We’ll pick up an inch of rain over a week, and it’ll be misty and kind of cool and that allows all the fuels to really absorb the moisture,” he said. “May and June, really, those are the predictors for our fire season.”
Stover said anecdotal evidence shows that shoulder fire seasons are becoming more active in the Black Hills, which could be a boon to forest management.
“For me, having more of a shoulder season is an opportunity to implement more broadcast prescribed fires,” the fuels specialist said.
In more traditional winter seasons, slash pile burning occurs to eliminate stacks of ground debris while the snow acts as a control element. For a broadcast burn, forest managers look for conditions that would allow the fire to spread across much larger swaths of land with surface fuels, while also remaining containable. Barriers such as roads, lakes, and pre-burned lines are used to contain the fire to a prescribed area.
Stover said that the dry atmosphere in the winter helps broadcast fires spread, while the cold temperatures help managers maintain control over the burn, but it still takes a lot of planning to coordinate that type of management plan, even on a smaller scale.
“We may get another shot of snow, but remember how dry it was prior to that shot of snow,” he said. “When we go out and we burn piles, I’m not so much concerned about today, I’m more concerned about what’s it going to be like three days from now.”
The Black Hills is a diverse forest system, which sits in an area where weather patterns can flip from year-to-year creating new challenges for its management. Stover said it’s vital for the health of our forest and the continued well-being of the people who live here that everyone do their part to meet those challenges whatever the weather.
“If we all individually go at this, we’re not gonna be able to eat this elephant. We all need to be able to work together,” he said. “All the stakeholders need to work together. And when I say stakeholders, I’m talking federal, state, private landowners, industry, the tribes, everybody – all the stakeholders need to come together. We’ve got conditions out on the ground and we all need to work together collaboratively to be able to deal with what we have.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.