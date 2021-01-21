DEADWOOD — Fire crews with the Northern Hills Ranger District began igniting slash piles near Deadwood Wednesday morning.
The operation was part of a Black Hills National Forest-wide operation reducing debris from the forest floor.
Near Deadwood, crews are working on the Deadwood fuels project which runs north of the town along Highway 85 and the Mount Roosevelt Road.
Crews in the Northern Hills will ultimately burn, provided conditions are favorable, 1,000 large machine piles and then about 200 acres of hand piles, which on average 20 piles per acre – about 4,000 piles in total, said Brian Rafferty, assistant fire management officer with the Black Hills National Forest.
The project is a partnership between Deadwood, the state Division of Wildland Fire, the state Department of Corrections, and the Forest Service.
Rafferty said Deadwood is being proactive in its Firewise preparations and asked the Forest Service to partner in the project.
“Any time we can develop a partnership like that, it improves the effectiveness of the fuels treatment overall. As we know, wildland fire does not stop because there is a boundary marker out there on the land,” Rafferty said. “It also increases the efficiency of the time, labor, and money to implement the project.”
Additionally, he said, projects such as this, build partnership between the groups that would prove beneficial should a wildland fire spark.
In this case, state inmates performed a lot of the of labor cutting and piling the slash.
“The Forest Service deemed that logging was not practical on that hillside (due to topography). That’s why we chose to do the manual thinning and hand piling … it’s one of the safest ways to remove actual biomass material from an area,” Rafferty said.
Thinning and then burning in a controlled manner the slash reduces the fuel load and thus the intensity and severity of future wildland fires.
Crews thinned thick stands of small trees, up to 8 inches in diameter at four feet high. They also remove ladder fuels that then limits ground fires’ ability to climb into the canopy, which creates much more intense and harder-to-stop crown fires.
Rafferty said less intensity and severe fires give fire management personnel more strategies and tactics to implement to contain the blazes, which allows for more structure and infrastructure protection capabilities.
The burning operations are anticipated to last about two weeks depending on weather conditions.
Last week, even with high winds anticipated, crews lit piles in eastern Wyoming sending smoke west. Although many people asked why they would consider setting piles ablaze, Rafferty said conditions were safe.
“Every pile we burn has to have a prescribed fire management plan. Within that fire management plan has a prescription for wind, temperature, relative humidity. Generally when we burn piles, we have snow on the ground that’s going to last more than one or two days, several days if not weeks. Before we can burn any piles, all those prescriptions have to be met,” he said.
In the case of last week’s operation, where the slash piles were located, ample snow was on the ground.
He added that the Bearlodge Ranger District, in Wyoming, is limited by the number of days it can burn when all prescriptions are adequate.
“When those conditions are favorable to burn … because of the number of piles they have over there, they have to burn whenever they can take advantage of the conditions,” he said.
And such was the case last week when smoke filled the Spearfish area.
“We understand that the smoke is impactful to the community of Spearfish, and we understand that it is a nuisance to have an intrusion of smoke over a short period of time, but we hope that it is better than weeks of smoke from a wildland fire that might encompass the area if we don’t do anything,” Rafferty said.
