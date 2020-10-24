Forest advisory board recommends more logging in Black Hills

NORTHERN HILLS — Following a three-hour board meeting in which the entire agenda was cleared to make way for the discussion of logging operations in the Black Hills National Forest (BHNF), the National Forest Service Advisory Board ultimately voted 11-5 in favor of recommending more logging.
“This recommendation is based on the best available science, technical information from FIA (Forest Inventory and Analysis), and personal knowledge of resource professionals on the working group,” said Paul Pierson, who presented the recommendation. “It has taken a tremendous amount of work, a tremendous amount of data … this was a really overwhelming task that I’m proud to have worked with this group to have gotten to.”
The board recommendations to forest leaders for a five-year pathway to sustainability includes: a total annual commercial sawtimber program of 181,000 CCF per year. This would consist of an annual ponderosa pine sawtimber program of 175,000 CCF per year and an annual white spruce sawtimber of 6,000 CCF per year. “The BHNF estimates 150,000 to 200,000 CCF of white spruce volume that needs to be removed to meet objectives. Therefore, the 6,000 CCF per year could fluctuate higher to help meet objectives,” the recommendation states, adding that the forest should look for additional opportunities on timberlands outside the board recommendation and utilize Farm Bill authorities where applicable and work with forest products companies to assess operability.
The recommendation and resultant board decision deviates from a draft report compiled over several years and published by the Forest Service in March, whereby researchers recommended a reduction in logging, due to negative impacts of wildfire and mountain pine beetle, causing an outcry among the logging industry.
The report maintains that the forest is being harvested at a rate faster than what the growth is or sustainable yield would be.
According to the report, if the current 2019 annual sawtimber harvest of 153,534 CCF per year continues, the live sawtimber volume would be depleted in the next several decades. Sawtimber defines a tree big enough to log. One CCF is 100 cubic feet of timber.
The current allowable timber sale quantity on the Black Hills National Forest is 181,000 CCF, per the 1997 BHNF master plan.
Timber sales on U.S. Forest Service lands feed 80% of the timber industry in the Black Hills, an industry that contributes around $120 million annually to the local economy, supporting around 1,400 jobs.
In response to public outcry regarding the report, the FSAB formed a working group, the Timber Sustainability Working Group, which spent the last seven months conducting its own research, resulting in the latest recommendation: that instead of being reduced, logging should be increased to 181,000 CCF annually.
The board is made up of volunteers and individuals representing various occupations and organizations.
Members of the working group include: Paul Pierson, of Neiman Timber; South Dakota State Forester Greg Josten; state legislator and owner of Johnson Tree Company of Rapid City David Johnson; District Forester Wyoming State Forestry Division Dick Terry; Corissa Busse, of the Nature Conservancy; and Meade School Board member and Norbeck Society member Bob Burns.
Two members of the working group, Bob Burns and Corissa Busse cast dissenting votes and submitted dissenting comments.
Busse, who presented concerns with the majority recommendation, said a final recommendation from the board should align with the findings of the General Technical Report (GTR) regarding the changed condition of the BHNF and adjust the timber program to a new lower volume appropriate to this recognition.
Burns, who presented his own set of concerns and data, said the purpose of the working group is really to find a way to maintain a sustainable timber industry.
“The forest will go into decline without a vibrant timber harvesting industry in the Black Hills,” Burns said. “At the same time, the timber industry cannot survive without a sustainable amount of harvest timber.”
The majority recommendation follows a suggested annual harvest of 181,000 CCF versus a recommended 70,000-115,000 CCF in the draft GTR that came out in March.
Burns and Busse asked the full advisory board to postpone a vote on a recommendation to the draft GTR, asking other board members to take more time to review the plethora of data before them. They also preferred waiting for the final version of the Forest Service research report, or GTR, which is currently under peer review and expected to be complete in the next couple of months.
Next steps include forwarding the recommendation to Forest Service officials for consideration.
When the board next meets, it will consist of several new members, as the terms of many existing members expire at the end of the year.
