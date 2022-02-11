For 25th year SHS ‘We the People’ students headed to nationals

SPEARFISH — For the 25th year in a row, students at Spearfish High School will represent South Dakota at the national We the People competition in Washington D.C.
Due to lingering concerns about traveling during the pandemic, and some fundraising issues, instructor Pat Gainey said the students will be competing in the tournament remotely for the second year. That’s a bummer, but it does not take away from their accomplishment and all that the students have learned.
“We’re competing, we’re just going to compete remotely,” Gainey said. “The possibility of going there and competing wasn’t even brought up until just two weeks ago. We would have already been doing a lot of fundraising.”
Instead, with the national competition coming up April 23-25, students are focusing their energy on researching and making their case to answer specific questions in their respective categories. The 24 students are grouped into six different units, each representing a different aspect of American government. They are given a set of questions to answer, and during the competition they have four minutes to present their answers to judges. After their presentation, the judges are allowed to ask them any questions, and the students need to be prepared to give good answers. Unit categories include the philosophical and historical foundations of the American political system; how the framers created the Constitution; how the Constitution has been changed to further the ideals set forth by the Declaration of Independence; how the values and principles of the Constitution have shaped American institutions and practices; what rights the Bill of Rights protect; and how the values and principles of the Constitution have shaped American institutions and practices.
Jeremiah Peterson, who is working on the unit which focuses on the moral foundations and philosophical foundations of America said, “(This is) what the founders really intended the country to be and how they expected citizens to behave,” he said. “I think that they intended us to participate in democracy and that they expected people to actually be educated and informed about the issues they are voting on is definitely something I will take into the future.”
Halli Rabenberg said the lessons she has learned from the class have helped her know her rights, and that Gainey always encourages the students to stand up for their rights. “For me it was to stick up for your beliefs and have the means to back it up and knowing what goes along with it,” she said. “Sticking up for your rights is a big one too. That’s what Mr. Gainey advocates for a lot.”
While the class is considered an elective for Spearfish High School seniors, students choose to take it for the extreme learning experience, and with the encouragement of parents and older siblings who also qualified for nationals with the class.
“My dad took this class 20 years ago and Gainey was teaching it then,” said Clay Donovan. “I thought it would be pretty cool to do it again.”
Most students choose Gainey’s class for a longer lasting lesson in our system of government.
“This is a lot more in depth, and I think we have a better understanding of what we’re learning and can remember it more in the future,” said Kirsten Dupont. “This hands-on work that we’re learning and in the competitions themselves is just, I feel like I’m gaining so much more experience and knowledge from it.”
“I feel like the whole part of not doing it for a test just gets us generally more involved,” said Jeremiah Peterson. “This is more applicable to our life. I’m sure there are plenty of other classes in school that are directly applicable to our life as well, but there is the whole retaining the information afterwards. Meanwhile, when we’re taking this class we have to retain the information afterwards because we’re still going to be using it.”
In addition to researching and studying our American system of government to answer questions for competition, students in Gainey’s We the People class are also given the opportunity to work with members of the community, who are experts in their field. Professors from Black Hills State University and local attorneys frequently come in to help teach the students about government and help them prepare for the competition.
In fact, Gainey said it’s the community involvement that makes his program so successful.
“There is all of this research about this curriculum that shows students who go through this are much more likely to be engaged citizens and they’re more likely to be involved in politics at the local level, like the school board, city council and things like that. I think the program exposes students to those kinds of experiences. That we’re in Spearfish is just lucky because we’re a nice sized community. We’re not so big that it’s hard to get community involvement, and big enough that we have the resources. The reason we have such a great program is community involvement.”
Going to nationals is an accomplishment that all of Gainey’s students are proud of. But his 25th class to go to the national competition in a row was definitely feeling the pressure of that landmark year, and living up to a legacy of excellence. It was good pressure, they said, as it caused them to dig deeper into American government and learn more in the class.
“It’s cool to be part of that legacy in a sense where we prove that we can work hard,” said Rabenberg. “It’s not just one class, but we all at Spearfish want to work hard. Mr. Gainey is really good at instilling that in us.”
“For us, it’s a personal thing to do well in the competition and excel and get to nationals, and hopefully win nationals in the end,” said Dupont. “I don’t really take it as it’s school and I want to get an A. I want to win nationals.”
The We the People program is an in-depth, national curriculum designed to teach students about American government. Spearfish High School is in its 35th year of doing the curriculum, and it was the first school in the state to implement it for students.
