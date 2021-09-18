Football teammates launch supplement shop in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Superior Nutrition, a sports nutrition and supplement store, opened Monday at 414 N. Main St., in Spearfish. Former football teammates and owners Brandon Perce and Andrew Vanderpoel own the store.
“At Superior Nutrition we will guide you in the right direction for whatever fitness goal you want to achieve,” said Perce. “If you do not know where to start with fitness, or if you are an experienced gym goer who wants to take their fitness to the next level, we will help you get the nutrients needed for your fitness goals.”
Perce said he has used many of the products sold at Superior Nutrition. When selecting products for the store, Perce and Vanderpoel said they chose products with high quality ingredients that are the most beneficial for fitness goals such as weight loss and muscle gain. An in-store cooler features ready-made food such as chicken breast, rice, protein balls, and sweet potatoes for customers trying to clean up their diets.
“We will be offering customers free work programs and diet regimen plans to go along with a recommended supplement regimen. Each month we will also offer a supplement ‘stack’ for purchase at a discounted price,” said Perce.
The business partners met while playing college football in Minnesota. After going on to play Division I football at Bowling Green State University, in Ohio, Perce began bartending at Jacob’s Brewhouse in Deadwood.
Increasing his athletic abilities has always been important to Perce, who was the ninth in the nation for tackles in 2019.
“I started taking supplements when I was 14. Whey protein has made the biggest impact on me for building lean muscle,” said Perce. “Some days I struggle with motivation, and a scoop of a pre-workout supplement gives me energy for the gym.”
Vanderpoel, a former defensive tackle, is a 50% partner in the business along with Perce. He comes to Spearfish from his hometown of Wisconsin after playing college football, completing an internship in coaching, and earning a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.
“I struggled with my diets in the past so I take a fat burner and a pre-workout supplement. I also like to fast because the stimulants block the appetite for me and I notice the weight loss,” said Vanderpoel. “With the high school and college athletics and the many gyms in town, there is a need for this business,” said Perce. “Superior Nutrition is a place to be comfortable. We want to build relationships with our customers and help you with your wellness goals from start to finish.”
