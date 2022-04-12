Foodies out in full force

BELLE FOURCHE — Forks, Corks, and Kegs was a sell-out success over the weekend in Deadwood. With 1,000 regular and 50 VIP tickets sold, Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad said the ninth annual event continues to grow and improve.
Saturday’s dine around stops included 13 different food and wine pairings, including steak tips with onion wisps and pepper relish paired with Juggernaut Cabernet and Bogie Chardonnay at Legend’s Steakhouse, as well as orange creme brulee ice cream paired with Knucklehead Red at Stan & Ollies.
