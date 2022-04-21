Food trucks pulling into Pluma parking lot this summer?

DEADWOOD — Those wishing to eat at a food truck in Deadwood may soon be in luck, as Monday, the Deadwood City Commission passed first reading of an ordinance that makes way for a mobile food and beverage vending permit.
“Since COVID hit, I think, everybody that’s in this room has attempted to go out to eat, whether it’s at lunch time on a Tuesday or Friday evening at Legends or some other restaurant in town. It’s about impossible to get in and eat sometimes with your family,” said Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell.
This set of circumstances prompted Russell to explore what other towns are successfully doing to mitigate similar situations.
“One of those things is allowing food trucks on public property,” he said. “What we’re proposing with this ordinance … is to allow the use of the south gateway or Pluma parking lot area to be used for mobile food vending.”
While the entire set of costs associated with the vending have not yet been established, Russell did say there would be a $20 application fee per year and a prorated permit that is in line with the city’s current temporary vending ordinance.
“What this would allow for is one to two to three days, which can be used individually or consecutively for a mobile food vendor to be in the Pluma parking lot,” Russell said. “Once that third day is complete, they cannot submit another application to use that property for 30 days. What we’re trying to do is prevent one food truck to be continually there all the time.”
Russell said when he presented the idea to the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, that concern was raised.
“Businesses around town, they want to protect brick and mortar businesses in town and I think we can accomplish that with this,” Russell said.
The ordinance defines mobile vending as a food truck or a food cart and permitted period of operation is three days, individually or consecutively, with a minimum of 30 days between permitted days of operation between the hours of 7 a.m. and midnight.
The ordinance deems it unlawful to operate a food truck or food cart in the city without first having obtained a license. Approved applicants will pay an additional fee for their approved event application that will also be set by resolution and payment is due prior to the dates of operation and is non-refundable.
Mobile food and beverage vendors must operate according to state public health and food safety and licensing requirements, fire safety requirements, and shall provide a trash bin for public use. Signage and advertising is only allowed on the mobile food and beverage truck or cart and vendors shall not sell or distribute alcoholic beverages. These vendors will also be required to carry a $1 million liability insurance policy per occurrence and $2 million general aggregate naming the city of Deadwood as an additional insured.
Licenses are subject to revocation by the Deadwood City Commission for violation of any provisions of city ordinance or state law.
Russell said he presented the ordinance to many of the managers of the businesses on Main Street and received good feedback.
“I think they appreciate what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to not take business from them, but take some of the load off them,” Russell said. “It’s going to help out that three corners area going up to Lead, coming off 385 and I think it will be good for our community.”
Sharon Martinisko said she thinks city residents will probably appreciate the food trucks.
Commissioner Charlie Struble asked what happens if there is inclement weather on one of the three allowed days.
“I think if we get too far into that, it’s going to create a fiasco for us with the scheduling,” Russell said. “So I think this first year it’s going to have to be trial and error. If it doesn’t work, then we can adjust it going forward.”
Second reading of the ordinance is slated for the May 2 Deadwood City Commission meeting.
