Food donations flood Boys & Girls Club

LEAD — While schools are closed this week area businesses and churches have banded together to help feeds kids through the Boys & Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood.
Becky Bowker, program director of the local Boys & Girls Club, said on Tuesday morning Gardner Construction, High Plains Construction, Northern Hills Concrete and Laura Sterner, and local churches donated more than $1,500 in food that will be used in sack lunches for students. While school is closed this week the Boys & Girls Club will distribute the lunches daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunches are distributed at tables located just inside the front door, in order to respect social distancing practices.
“They don’t have to come all the way into the building,” Bowker said.
Since school has been closed, Bowker said the Boys & Girls Club has been talking with the local school district to discuss ways to feed children who rely on the institutions for meals. On an average school day the Boys & Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood provides dinner for about 50 kids. In the summer, that number jumps to between 60 to 100 kids who eat dinner at the club.
Bowker emphasized the uncertainty of opening dates for schools and the Boys & Girls Club, saying she wouldn’t be surprised if closures last longer than a week. However, even if there is food left over after the club opens, it will be used.
“We’re a non-profit, so we have to work with what we have,” she said. “We get a lot of our food from the food pantries and stuff, so this is awesome. This is huge.”
Residents, businesses or organizations who wish to donate food to the Boys & Girls Club may do so starting at 10 a.m. daily. For more information about how to help the organization call 584-1113.
