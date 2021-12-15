Following the data

SPEARFISH — A population needs to be at 85% immunized or higher in order to be classified as having reached herd immunity. Currently South Dakota is holding at around 55% fully vaccinated.
“So when you’re that far away the immunological landscape, on a population scale, not an individual scale, the unprotected are still around and they’re going to continue to transmit or create substantial spread of the disease,” said Dr. Shankar Kurra, vice president of medical operations at Monument Health.
According to Kurra, and the prevailing medical community across the country, the COVID-19 vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Association (FDA) are still the most effective way to fight the virus because they have been designed to target the spike proteins of the genome, preventing it from attaching to any cells and replicating.
However, a large portion of the population is still hesitant to receive vaccination due to distrust in the mechanisms established by the medical profession to determine the efficacy and risk benefit ratios of vaccines.
The Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting System (VAERS) is one of the most referenced data collections in the argument, both for and against COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.
“There’s a vast amount of documentation on the VAERS reports about people who have died after vaccination within a short time, a few days up to a couple of weeks after vaccination,” said Pat Partridge, a veterinarian, who helped to organize a series of vaccine mandate protests in Spearfish in October. “We have an aquiantence that had a dad that was 90 years old, he got vaccinated and passed away very shortly after the vaccine.”
Kurra explained that folks like Partridge are not wrong when they say there is evidence in the VAERS data that shows numerous adverse events taking place after people receive vaccine shots. But he said it’s important to note that the information compiled by the VAERS data is not conclusive, rather, accumulative.
“Anyone can report anything … it’s not validated. If you go to the VAERS raw data … you’ll get, (numerous) different kinds of things reported,” he said. “That’s what VAERS is supposed to be, a passive survalience system that’s supposed to solicit any and all reactions.”
The VAERS collects every reported case of and adverse reaction; from dog bites, to death, which takes place after someone receives a vaccination. And it’s not just doctors who report to the VAERS data base, anyone can report any alleged reaction.
Kurra said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) looks at that raw data to identify patterns, then investigates those events to see if there is a legitimate connection to the vaccine itself.
From a statement obtained by the Pioneer from the CDC, “It’s important to remember that a report to VAERS does not prove that a problem was caused by a vaccine – the report to VAERS only indicates that the problem occurred after the vaccination. In fact, many of the problems reported to VAERS are not caused by vaccines. But VAERS helps CDC and FDA know when a possible problem needs to be looked at more closely. In extremely rare circumstances, a vaccine could be removed from the market.”
“We’ve been doing this since 1990. We’ve created this robust way of monitoring the safety of vaccines,” Kurra said. “If you or anyone else thinks that you’re OK taking Tylenol, it’s based on this exact analysis of risks and benefits and understanding.”
Kurra said the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) is an assemblage of academic monitoring centers, which consists of nine healthcare organizations across the country, including Kaiser Permanente Washington, in Seattle, Wash.; Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute, in Boston, Mass.; HealthPartners Institute, in Minneapolis, Minn.; Kaiser Permanente Northwest, in Portland, Ore.; Kaiser Permanente Northern California, in Oakland, Cali; Kaiser Permanente Colorado, in Denver, Colo.; Denver Health, in Denver, Colo.; Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, in Marshfield, Wis.; and Kaiser Permanente Southern California, in Los Angeles, Cali.
Those institutions make up just one of many such networks across the globe that investigates the patterns that arise from the VAERS data. Kurra said those findings are what should be considered when exploring the risk benefits of any vaccine.
“The Department of Defense has it’s own surveillance system, the Indian Health System has its own system, there’s one called BEST, which is FDA’s own surveillance system,” he explained. “The whole universe of surveillance systems together, we’re talking about 200 million (completed vaccinations) later, (determine) we are in a great place, without any shred of doubt to say, ‘no signal is emerging.’”
That isn’t to say, however, that there aren’t instances of adverse events taking place that have a connection to receiving a vaccine. Kurra said there have been some rare occurrences of things such as myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) and blood clots that have been associated with the vaccine, he calls these items “vaccine linked.”
Although there is a connection between these vaccine linked occurances, investigations have shown that the individuals who experienced them might have been at risk even without the introduction of the vaccine.
“Let’s say, if you’re following myocarditis, if you’re seeing a certain percentage – the background rate occurring annually in the United States, regardless of whether there are vaccines being administered – does the introduction of these vaccines increase that background rate? And does it increase it in such high proportions and magnitude that now we are alarmed that says, ‘there’s something going on that is caused by the vaccine?’” he said. “Anytime we’ve had myocarditis, or with a blood clot, we’ve understood what it was, we’ve looked at it, looked at the risks and said, ‘still go ahead, it’s still rare.’ … It’s associated with the vaccine but it’s not caused by the vaccine, and we know that.”
There area lot of factors contributing to vaccine hesitancy, some of them political, and some of them philosophical, but if one is going to base their decision on whether to take the COVID-19 vaccine, on science and data, the answer should be clear.
“So it’s sad when people just go around bending some data, they don’t even understand what they’re looking at, and they just say, ‘well go to the website there’s 7,000 reported incidents, how can they say there’s no incident?’ That’s not what we’re saying. What we’re saying is that it’s not caused by the vaccine there is zero harm to you, these are some of the safest agents ever made.”
To learn more about VAERS, or how to report an adverse event, visit www.vaers.hhs.gov/ or call 1-800-822-7967.
To learn more about the Vaccine Safety Datalink, visit www.cdc.gov/vaccinesafety/ensuringsafety/monitoring/vsd/index.html
