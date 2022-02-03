Flock named new director of marketing for Visit Spearfish, Inc.

SPEARFISH — Kyler Flock has been named the new director of marketing and public relations for Visit Spearfish, Inc. This new position opens new doors for Flock, who has now been working in this community for nearly four years.
Originally from Greybull, Wyo., Flock moved to the Black Hills in 2014 to attend college at Black Hills State University, where he majored in composite English with a minor in professional writing.
Flock’s career in Spearfish began as the community engagement manager with the Matthews Opera House and Arts Center. During Flock’s three years at the Opera House, he was able to coordinate Festival in the Park, Spearfish’s largest outdoor festival of the year; coordinated national arts programs like the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read Spearfish; and was engaging with the Spearfish school district with artist residencies in various classrooms.
“During my time at the opera house, I found event planning was the perfect opportunity to get to see how this community moves. Understanding how marketing can impact events, seeing how local government can aide an event, or just getting to wear all of the different hats ... it opened my eyes to the impact certain events can bring to our home,” Flock said.
It was that wide spread community engagement that led Flock to Visit Spearfish.
“I have always valued what Mistie (Caldwell, executive director of Visit Spearfish) and her team has brought to Spearfish, and getting to work with her team closely during Festival in the Park opened my eyes to the value of what destination marketing organizations can bring to a community like Spearfish.”
“Kyler’s that fabulous story that we always hope to have who came here to go to BH, and wants to stay and literally have a career in Spearfish,” Caldwell added. “We want more Kylers.”
Flock stated how Spearfish separates itself from the other communities that he has called home.
“I’ve never been in a town that has as much culture and identity,” he said. “This community just embraces change and events, there’s just always something going on.”
Flock said he’s looking forward to learning more about marketing a community like Spearfish, and seeing it grow.
“When you throw in how versatile marketing is and you throw in how crazy interesting this community is, there’s so many different ways that you can portray Spearfish,” he said. “The opportunity to get to not only work, but live in this one-of-a-kind community still gets me excited three years into calling this place my home. I am beyond excited to help promote Spearfish and continue to see this community grow.”
