‘Flavor of Lead’ to be reprinted

LEAD — The city of Lead will help pay reprinting costs for The Flavor of Lead book, but commissioners want to see revenue from the book sales sustain any future printing.
On Monday Lead City Commissioners agreed to pay half of the reprinting costs for 1,000 copies of the historical cookbook, at a cost of $4,052.95. The Lead Historic Preservation Commission pledged to pay the remaining half.
The Flavor of Lead, by Donald D. Toms, is a historical book that highlights the many different ethnicities of the town’s early days. In addition to various authentic ethnic recipes that past and current Lead residents provided, it includes newspaper accounts about events and an accurate description of each group who lived in what was once described as the “most cosmopolitan city” in the Black Hills.
The Lead Historic Preservation Commission first copyrighted the book in 1992, and then it was reprinted in 2006, when the city ordered 1,500 copies. Commissioner Roger Thomas expressed concern about book sale proceeds being used for the next reprinting. Additionally, he made a point that it took more than 10 years to sell the first reprinting of books.
“In 2006 we printed 1,500 books, and we’re just getting rid of those now,” he said. “The sale of these books, when it came to reprinting, the proceeds from the sale would go to the reprinting. Is that the plan.”
Jean Martin, vice chairman of the Lead Historic Preservation Commission, pointed out that when the first reprinting occurred in 2006 the only place people could purchase the books was at Lead City Hall. Now, she said, there are at least five or six businesses in town that are willing to put the book on their shelves. Additionally, she said the printing costs go down significantly when more books are ordered.
Sherri Meidinger, chairman of the Lead Historic Preservation Commission, also said the commission plans to use the book as part of new historical tours it plans to market throughout Lead.
“We are going to use some of the components of the Flavor of Lead book to entice people to participate in those tours,” she said. “It is a good investment the city would make that would get their money back.”
The books sell for $24.95, with many of the proceeds going back to the Lead Historic Preservation Commission.
Commissioner Steve Stewart reminded the commission that the book is a valuable historical account of Lead. “This is a part of history that once it goes out of print, the cost would be exorbitant to bring it back into reprint,” he said. “It’s part of Lead. I understand there are some residents who didn’t know about this book and it’s very informational.”
Commissioner Colin Greenfield said while he agrees that the book has significant historical value, it should pay for itself.
“If we could make this self-sustaining, that would be better for everyone in the future,” he said.
