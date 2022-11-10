DEADWOOD – Lawrence County voters chose incumbents Brandon Flanagan, R-Spearfish, Richard Sleep, R-Spearfish and newcomer Eric Jennings, R-Spearfish to fill three vacant seats in the Lawrence County Commission race in Tuesday’s general election.
Capturing 6,886 votes, or 29%, Flanagan garnered the most votes.
“I want to thank the citizens of Lawrence County for their support and for electing me to the County Commission for another term,” Flanagan said. “I would also like to thank Sherry Bea Smith for her willingness to serve and congratulate Commissioner Sleep and Commissioner-elect Jennings on their win. I promise to continue serving Lawrence County to the best of my ability as a good steward of taxpayer dollars.”
Jennings won with 6,741 votes, or 28%.
“I want to thank the voters for putting their trust in me and everyone who supported and encouraged me along the way,” Jennings said. “I look forward to continuing to learn about the operations of the county and working to do the best I can to serve the citizens of Lawrence County.”
Sleep won with 6,482 votes, or 27%.
“I have to thank all the voters for keeping me going. I appreciate all their help,” Sleep said. “They’re welcome to give me a call if they have any concerns and I’ll work diligently to back them up.”
Sherry Bea Smith, D-Nemo secured 4,015 votes, or 17%.
“The people have made their choice and I respect that,” Smith said. “I plan on continuing my advocacy for the protection of the resources of the Black Hills, as a private citizen. Thank you to all of my supporters.”
The three four-year seats candidates vied for were created by the expiration of the seats of Flanagan, Sleep, and Commissioner Randall Rosenau, R-Spearfish, who announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election,
A total of 24,124 votes were cast in Tuesday’s Lawrence County Commission election. There are 19,990 active voters in Lawrence County, which encompasses 11 precincts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.