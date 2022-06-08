Flanagan, Sleep, Jennings capture Lawrence County Commission general election ballot spots

DEADWOOD — Lawrence County voters chose incumbents Brandon Flanagan, R-Spearfish, Richard Sleep, R-Spearfish and newcomer Eric Jennings, R-Spearfish to move forward to the general election for the Lawrence County Commission race in Tuesday’s primary.
Capturing 2,123 votes, or 23%, Sleep garnered the most votes.
“I’d like to thank everybody that voted for me. I appreciate the confidence,” Sleep said.
Jennings won with 1,905 votes, or 21%.
“I congratulate Richard and Brandon for getting in there,” Jennings said. “It shows that they’ve been doing a good job to be re-elected like that, but also to thank all the others that ran too … it’s important for other people to run. It’s not an easy process to go through, but it’s important for the democratic process to have a contested election to make sure you get the issues out and force people to get out and campaign a little bit. I thank them and, of course, thank everybody that supported me and voted for me through the process. I had a lot of well-wishers today and that’s just nice to hear. I look forward to moving on to the general election in November and once again, participating in the process.”
Flanagan won with 1,839 votes, or 20%.
“We had a good race,” Flanagan said. “I think everyone worked at it and I’m happy to go to the next stage of the election, and I hope to represent the county for four more years. It’s important to have other people run. It’s important to have new blood in elections. It’s important to have people want to get involved in the process. It was just nice that we had a good field filled with people that were interested, that wanted to participate in the process and I’m glad I ended up where I did.”
The winning candidates will proceed to the general election Nov. 8, along with Sherry Bea Smith, D-Nemo.
Michael Whalen, R-Nemo secured 1,282 votes, or 14%.
“I’d like to congratulate all the candidates and I look forward to working with them in the coming meetings and committees and things and, speaking more to the county commission, I think everybody did a good job,” Whalen said. “I thought everybody ran a pretty good race and I thought that any of them would do a good job and I need to work harder next time. Thank you all for voting for me.”
Ashley Kurtenbach, R-Spearfish, secured 1,434 votes or 16%.
“It was a good campaign run made up of some great individuals and I’m happy to have run a positive campaign,” Kurtenbach said. “It was a pleasure to get to meet so many of the people living and working in Lawrence County. I want to thank all of those who supported me throughout the process and showed up to vote. I will continue to serve the area in various capacities, as I have previously done and will see what the future holds. Congratulations and best wishes to my fellow opponents.”
Delia Prezkuta, R-Spearfish secured 648 votes or 7%.
“We have three capable Republicans to represent our party in the general election,” Prezkuta said. “I’ve never campaigned before. This has brought a new appreciation for anyone who runs for public service. I’m grateful for all I’ve learned and I’ve enjoyed the many residents of Lawrence County. From my wanderings, I’ve met quite a few new friends and that, in and of itself, was worth all the effort I put into campaigning.”
The three four-year seats candidates vied for were created by the expiration of the seats of Flanagan, Sleep, and Commissioner Randall Rosenau, R-Spearfish, who announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election,
A total of 9,231 votes were cast in Tuesday’s District 31 State Senate election. There are 19,072 voters registered in Lawrence County, which encompasses 10 precincts.
