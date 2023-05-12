By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — The first Rocksino by Hard Rock venue in the world is slated for an Aug. 8 grand opening at Deadwood’s former Hickok’s property, located at 685 Main St.
“Hard Rock prides itself on being able to provide authentic and memorable experiences for our guests embodied by music and rich cultural history,” said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International. “We are thrilled to become a part of one of the most celebrated historic places in the U.S. and provide an economic stimulus to the city Deadwood.”
Steve Slowey is the property’s managing partner. Other owners include Marc Oswald, who is in charge of the Hard Rock brand deal, facilitation and activation, and Trinity Conrad.
Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood will be the first Hard Rock property in the Dakotas, as well.
“The property is going to be called Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood,” Oswald said. “Rocksino is a new boutique brand of Hard Rock and will be the flagship Rocksino in the world.”
The property will feature a casino including 86 new slot machines, a full-service restaurant and bar with craft cocktails, a new menu that will be prepared in a new state of the art kitchen. Diners can enjoy their meals on the patio, which will feature a wood fire grill or inside at the bar or VIP mezzanine.
Renovated luxury guest rooms are scheduled to open later this year.
Hickok’s is currently under renovation to accommodate the new Rocksino.
The renovations on the upstairs rooms will continue past the casino opening; with a planned fall opening.
Oswald said that Rocksino by Hard Rock will bring an new type of visitor to Deadwood.
“The clientele that we bring in, for the most part, is going to be all new people to Deadwood,” Oswald said. “It’s going to bring in a demographic that’s global, that’s got a lot of disposable income, that stays for multiple days, because they’re traveling. This guest will golf, snowmobile, hike, ski. This is going to be a massive economic injection into the Black Hills and because our property only has 22 rooms and 86 machines when we reopen, all of that spillover, so the economic driver here is off the charts. We’re talking about a global audience and every single one of them that comes in to enjoy this experience is a guest for every single business in the Black Hills.”
Conversations regarding conversion of the property began in 2021, but Oswald has been working on a Hard Rock presence in Deadwood for a decade.
“It aligns with our philosophy, business-wise,” Oswald said. “Which, basically, is, purpose before profit. The purpose of this is really special because it’s going to bring a lifestyle brand to the Black Hills that doesn’t exist there now.”
Along with Rocksino will be the launch of a program involving the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
“One of the first things that’s going to happen, is, it’s going to happen on August 8, when we do the guitar smash,” Oswald said. “Their ribbon cutting is called a guitar smash. What they do is, there will be 25-50 guitars and they smash guitars like rock stars. We’ll all be doing it in Deadwood, on that day.”
Aug. 1 is the target date for the Rocksino soft opening. Aug. 8 is the guitar smash. Sublime with Rome is booked to play that night.
The ownership group has worked closely with Deadwood Historic Preservation on the project. Deadwood Electric is performing the electrical contracting. The general contractor for the job is SRK, a construction company owned by Slowey. The centerpiece bar was built by local Ron Waldner. Chamberlin Architects has worked on the project, as well.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr., who has been involved in bringing Rocksino to Deadwood said it certainly has been a progression of events over time.
“As a community notorious for entertaining guest since 1876, Deadwood is excited to welcome Rocksino by Hard Rock as our newest, can’t-miss property. Our rich, old West history combined with the Hard Rock brand will enhance the Deadwood experience that we are known for. The Rocksino by Hard Rock is sure to be an additional gem luring visitors to our amazing community.” Ruth said. “We look forward to August, when everybody will be here. I know they are expecting some big appearances, some big names, and that will be great for Deadwood, as well,”
