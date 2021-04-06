Flags ordered to half staff

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff, effectively immediately, until sundown on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in remembrance of the victims of the Friday attack at the United States Capitol.
This is in response to a proclamation by President Joseph R. Biden.
Additionally, Noem ordered that flags at the South Dakota State Capitol be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sundown on Saturday in honor of former State Legislator Jerry Apa, R-Lead.
Rosary services for Apa will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lead starting at 6 p.m. on Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will also be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lead at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
