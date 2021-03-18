Flags at Half-Staff in Remembrance of Victims of Atlanta Shooting

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff, effectively immediately, until sundown on Monday, March 22, 2021, in remembrance of the victims of the shooting in the Atlanta metropolitan area.
This is in response to a proclamation by President Joseph R. Biden, which can be found below.
