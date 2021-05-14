Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Legislator Charles Welke

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sundown on Sunday, May 16 in honor of former State Representative Charles “Chuck” Welke. Chuck served as state senator from 2013 to 2014.
Funeral services for Chuck will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2:00 pm at the Warner Gym in Warner, SD.
