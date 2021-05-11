Flags at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sundown on Wednesday in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day. Additionally, flags are to be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sundown on Saturday in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The State of South Dakota will honor fallen law enforcement officers with ceremonies on Wednesday. The state traditionally recognizes Peace Officers Memorial Day on the Wednesday of Police Week. President Joseph R. Biden has proclaimed Saturday as National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
