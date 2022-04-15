Flags at Half-Staff at State Capitol in Honor of Former State Senator Jim Peterson

PIERRE – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, April 16, in honor of former State Senator James “Jim” Peterson. Peterson served in the State Senate from 2005 to 2010 and from 2015 to 2016, and in the State House of Representatives from 2001 to 2004 and from 2013 to 2014.
Funeral services for Jim will be held on Saturday, April 16, at 2 pm at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Watertown, SD.
