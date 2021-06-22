Flagpole Plaza to commemorate 50th year of Lead-Deadwood School District

DEADWOOD — It’s been five decades since the formation of the Lead-Deadwood School District.
As a result, local entities have banded together to develop a project to commemorate the historic move.
“In an effort to commemorate this collaboration of schools, the Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation, in conjunction with the Lead-Deadwood School District, is desiring to create of a small plaza with the installation of a flag pole and interpretive sign to be installed in the area of the cannon,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker.
The Deadwood City Commission approved the creation and installation of the flagpole and plaza at Deadwood
Elementary in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the combining of the Lead and Deadwood high schools in the amount of $10,000, to be paid from the Historic Preservation Public Education line item.
“We are supporting the Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation and Lead-Deadwood School District in the creation and interpretation of the flagpole and the 50th anniversary of the combining of the two school districts that happened after 1971,” said Kuchenbecker. “If you look at the Historic Preservation mission, it is to preserve, promote, and protect the history of Deadwood. This helps tell that story of our past and the combining of the school districts. So it’s not only preserving and creating a long-term location for that interpretation, but, obviously, telling the story is part of the promotion of our history.”
Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold said both the school district and the Lead-Deadwood Community Fund appreciate the city of Deadwood and the Historic Preservation Commission as a supportive community partner.
“This latest allocation by Deadwood Historic Preservation will go to complete the Flagpole Plaza and to support our endowment,” Leikvold said. “And it will be in conjunction with the 50-year anniversary of the joining together of the two schools.”
Leikvold said some of the work on the flagpole plaza has already been done.
“There will be signage and a commemorative plaque that recognizes the event, the 50-year anniversary between the two,” he said.
The Deadwood School District was founded in 1886 with the first high school graduation held the same year.
The Lead School District was founded in 1895.
The two school districts continued to operate separately for several decades until the Lead and Deadwood school systems were combined to form the Lead-Deadwood School District in 1971.
