Fjelland to attend Naval Academy

SPEARFISH — Rep. Dusty Johnson announced Wednesday that he appointed eight South Dakota residents to U.S. Service Academies.
He nominated them in December 2021 and they recently accepted their appointments.
Included among the eight is Halle Fjelland, of Spearfish.
Fjelland said she is, “looking forward to the challenge of the Naval Academy, knowing that it will pave the way for a very rewarding career.”
Fjelland will attend the United States Naval Academy.
At Spearfish High School, she was class valedictorian and a three-sport athlete, including captain of the soccer team and runner for the cross country and track teams. Fjelland was also president of her National Honor Society chapter, on student council, and captain of the debate team. She took a number of dual-credit courses at local colleges and hopes to pursue an engineering career while serving her country.
“One of the best parts of my job is nominating South Dakota’s best and brightest, in hopes they’ll go on to serve our country at one of our nation’s esteemed military academies,” said Johnson. “These six students are choosing a different kind of college experience. Their willingness to dedicate their lives to defending America’s freedom is honorable. I know they will all represent South Dakota well at their respective institutions.”
