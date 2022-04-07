Five vying for Meade School Board seats

STURGIS — Five people have filed petitions to fill seats on the Meade School Board.
Three of the nine seats on the board are up for election this year. The positions that will become vacant due to the expiration of their terms are those held by Lee Spring, Union Center; John Nachtigall, Owanka; and JT Vig, Opal.
Both Spring and Nachtigall are seeking re-election, but Vig is not.
Others filing petitions by the March 29 deadline included Justin Jutting, Kami Wolf-Perli and Sandy Cass.
The school board election is Tuesday, June 7.
