SPEARFISH — Lawrence County’s State’s Attorney, John Fitzgerald, won a five-way race for the Fourth Circuit Court judge’s seat.
Fitzgerald, a long-time prosecutor for the state, having served as Butte County’s state’s attorney from 1981 to 1995 and then in the same capacity for Lawrence County since 1995, won with 36%, and 8,124 votes.
I am grateful for the voters in the 4th circuit for their support in the election for Circuit Court Judge,” he wrote in an email to the Pioneer.
He will be sworn into the position Jan. 3, 2023.
“I look forward to applying my experience, skills and knowledge from being a State’s Attorney for the past 40 years to the new position as Circuit Court Judge,” he wrote.
He defeated David Natvig, who received 4,575 votes; Chad Callahan, a magistrate judge for the circuit, with 4,553 votes; Jennifer Tomac with 2,986 votes; and Tina Hogue who received 2,456 votes.
The Fourth Circuit serves Butte, Lawrence, Meade, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Perkins, and Ziebach counties.
Natvig is an attorney having left the state’s employment after he was ousted as head of the state’s Department of Criminal Investigation the same day Mark Vargo took office as attorney general following the June impeachment of Jason Ravnsborg. Tim Bormann, chief of staff for the office, also departed the same day.
Callahan has served as a magistrate judge in the circuit for the past five years.
Tomac and Hogue are both attorneys for Rapid City law firms.
Other candidates could not be reached for comment.
