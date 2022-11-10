Fitzgerald picture.jpg
SPEARFISH — Lawrence County’s State’s Attorney, John Fitzgerald, won a five-way race for the Fourth Circuit Court judge’s seat.

Fitzgerald, a long-time prosecutor for the state, having served as Butte County’s state’s attorney from 1981 to 1995 and then in the same capacity for Lawrence County since 1995, won with 36%, and 8,124 votes.

