Fitzgerald to serve on regional committee

RAPID CITY — Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-Saint Onge, was selected by leaders of the South Dakota House of Representatives to serve on the Criminal Justice & Public Safety Committee of the Midwestern Legislative Conference to be held next week in Rapid City.
The conference is a nonpartisan association of legislators representing 11 states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin) and the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario are MLC affiliate members.
The purpose of the conference is to foster cooperation among the region’s policymakers through the consideration of common problems, the exchange of information and ideas, the sharing of knowledge, and the pursuit of collaborative efforts to improve state government.
“As a first-year legislator it is an honor to be selected by House leadership. I am excited to attend the conference and represent District 31,” Fitzgerald said.
A presentation on the North Dakota Juvenile Court Act, criminal justice and public safety issues such as prisons, and cash bail will be discussed at the conference.
