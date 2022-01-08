Fitzgerald to introduce bill requesting $20M in funding for new Public Safety Center

DEADWOOD — Tuesday, Lawrence County Sheriff Brian Dean presented draft bill 393, initiated by Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, to the Lawrence County Commission that is to be submitted to the 2022 South Dakota Legislature requesting $20 million in funding for the construction of the new Public Safety and Services Center in Deadwood.
“Mrs. Fitzgerald has worked hard to hard to understand the needs of Lawrence County and, in particular, the needs of our taxpayers with respect to the Public Safety & Services Center,” Dean said. “She has, in that effort, worked towards trying to secure available state funds.”
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka spoke to draft appropriations bill 393 in Fitzgerald’s stead, as she was attending legislative meetings in Pierre.
“There’s a possibility of this project getting up to an additional $20 million, I believe, with a county match,” Outka said. “Of course, that’s all dependent upon the Legislature.”
Stating the bill should be somewhat palatable to the Legislature, considering there is a county match element, Lawrence County Commissioner Bob Ewing made the successful motion to support draft bill 393 requesting appropriations for the construction of the new Public Safety & Services Center.
Fitzgerald sits on the Joint Appropriation Committee and in so doing, has a front row seat on where state money goes and to which programs. Her main purpose in introducing the bill is to lessen the tax burden for taxpayers in the county.
“I was worried about the property taxes in Lawrence County, and I’ve been thinking about this for a year,” Fitzgerald said. “I was a little concerned that eventually, we may have to raise the property taxes in Lawrence County to help pay for that jail. So, I thought, what could I do to offset, potentially, the citizens of our county having to pay for it through their property taxes. So I thought, we have these ARPA funds available, is there any way at all I could get some funds in order to help pay for that public safety building.”
Section one of the draft bill requests a $10,000 appropriation in General Fund monies and $10,000 in federal fund expenditure authority from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Capital Projects Fund monies to the Department of Public Safety for purposes of providing a grant to Lawrence County to construct a new regional public safety jail facility.
Section two of the draft bill sets forth a Department of Public Safety requirement from the grantee of a statement of need, metrics demonstrating the need for the project, and a matching amount for the project, as determined by the grantee.
Section three sets forth that the secretary of the Department of Public Safety shall approve vouchers and the state auditor shall draw warrants to pay expenditures authorized by the bill.
Section four sets forth that any amounts appropriated in this act not expended or obligated by June 30, 2026 shall revert.
Section five declares an emergency and deems the bill necessary for the support of the state government. The $40.56 million proposed new Lawrence County Public Safety and Services Center is nearing the end of the design phase and design firm Elevatus Architecture is slated to present project cost estimates at a special meeting Jan. 18. County officials hope to break ground on the new facility in May.
“No one likes to incarcerate anyone,” Fitzgerald said. “No one gets a joy out of that, but it is something that is needed.”
Fitgerald said 53% of the male inmates housed in the state penitentiary are violent offenders.
“So we do need to protect the public, also,” she said. “I always look at public safety because I think it is the foundation to everything – to economic development, to having families be safe where they reside and work.”
Fitgerald said if the bill is successful and $20 million, approximately half of the cost of the Public Safety & Services Center, is secured, she would be very happy.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to represent our county and, perhaps, do something good for everyone,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald pointed to statistics shared by Elevatus Architecture early on in the new Public Safety Center development process.
“The jail is old and probably doesn’t meet some of those federal regulations,” she said. “We know how lots of times there are lawsuits against things like that. So I think it was needed and it is an older building, built in ’64, so I think it’s time to replace it. It will be a larger building, so we’ll be able to take some inmates in from other counties.”
Fitzgerald said she would bring the bill before appropriations when it is scheduled and plans to ask Dean to testify on behalf of the bill.
