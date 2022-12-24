Fitzgerald’s 43-year law career culminates in 4th Circuit judgeship

DEADWOOD — Following a solid election by the people of South Dakota to a 4th Circuit Court judgeship in November, where he captured 36%, or 8,125 votes, long-time Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald will preside over court hearings in Sturgis, Meade County, beginning Jan. 3.
“John has served the citizens of Lawrence County for 32 years -- five years as a deputy state’s attorney and the last 27 as state’s attorney,” said Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka. “It has been my privilege to work with John for almost 25 years. I consider him to be a mentor and a friend.”
Fitzgerald’s 43-year career in law began when he received a supervised license to practice law from the South Dakota Supreme Court for an internship with the Pennington County Public Defender’s Office during his last semester of law school at the University of South Dakota (USD).
“I graduated a semester early from USD Law School in December 1979 and received my license to practice law in December 1979. At that time, South Dakota had what is known as the diploma privilege,” Fitzgerald said. “The diploma privilege is a very interesting concept.”
Fitzgerald served as Butte County state’s attorney from January 1981 to March 1995. From there, he served as Lawrence County deputy state’s attorney from March 1990 to January 1995 and then took the head prosecutor’s position that year.
He served as Butte County state’s attorney and Lawrence County deputy state’s attorney simultaneously for five years.
“I have been practicing law in South Dakota since I was 23 years old and was interested in a new experience,” Fitzgerald said of his decision to seek the judgeship and is looking forward to new challenges and occasionally traveling to the faraway places in the 4th Circuit.
“When I leave this office, I am not allowed to prosecute any cases, and all cases will be handled by the Lawrence County state’s attorney’s office.”
With an extensive career in prosecuting, Fitzgerald still readily recalls his most impactful cases.
“In 1989, as Butte County state’s attorney, I prosecuted a case where two boys, ages 8 and 9, were killed by a drunk driver. They were sledding down a hill on the snow when they were run over and killed. I succeeded in achieving justice in that case and have vivid memories of the case,” he said. “The case that I prosecuted that drew the most attention was the 2000 kidnapping and torture-murder of a Spearfish teenager in Higgins Gulch. Two of the murdered received the death penalty and a third is serving life without parole.”
In March, 2000, Elijah Page, Briley Piper, and Darrell Hoadley tortured and brutally murdered Chester Allan Poage, leaving his body in Higgins Gulch.
Page has since been executed and Piper continues to appeal his conviction and sentence. Hoadley was sentenced to life in prison.
Looking forward to his service on the bench, Fitzgerald said he possesses the following qualities that will make him a good judge.
“I have decades of experience determining facts from information that is sometimes contradictory, inconsistent, and incomplete. Most laws are clearly written and typically can be found quickly. The difficult part for a judge is to accurately determine the facts and apply them to the law. I have vast experience determining and judging facts and making decisions,” he said. “From my years of experience, I understand the issues that face the court system, like illicit drugs, crime, the increasing costs of the criminal justice system to the taxpayers and the importance of the institution of the family. I have skills and experience acquired as a State’s Attorney that I can apply to the position of a circuit court judge.”
Going into the position, Fitzgerald said he is concerned about the practice of law in the state of South Dakota.
“The ability of the ordinary citizen to access the court system is of great importance. An outdated method of licensing lawyers in our state is negatively impacting the ability of the average citizen, especially in the rural areas of our state, to access the court system. The pool of lawyers available to represent persons accused of crimes has shrunk and the burden on the taxpayers who fund our justice system has increased,” Fitzgerald said. “South Dakota ranks 46th out of 50 states in per capita lawyers. Some of the counties in the 4th Judicial Circuit have no lawyers living in their counties. Decreasing the supply of lawyers increases the cost of hiring a lawyer and impacts those who need a lawyer the most. Some people don’t like lawyers or judges, but they are essential to upholding our Constitution, freedoms, property, and our inalienable rights.”
