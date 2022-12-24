Fitzgerald’s 43-year law career culminates in 4th Circuit judgeship

Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald and staff at his farewell reception held earlier this month.

DEADWOOD — Following a solid election by the people of South Dakota to a 4th Circuit Court judgeship in November, where he captured 36%, or 8,125 votes, long-time Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald will preside over court hearings in Sturgis, Meade County, beginning Jan. 3.

“John has served the citizens of Lawrence County for 32 years -- five years as a deputy state’s attorney and the last 27 as state’s attorney,” said Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka. “It has been my privilege to work with John for almost 25 years. I consider him to be a mentor and a friend.”

