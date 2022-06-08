Fitzgerald, Odenbach hold on to District 31 Representative seats

DEADWOOD — Two open District 31 State Representative seats were won back by incumbents Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge and Scott Odenbach, R-Spearfish in Tuesday’s election, as voters chose the two candidates’ leadership in the South Dakota state legislature for the next two years.
Capturing 2,822 votes, or 40%, Odenbach garnered the most votes.
“I’m very grateful to the people of Lawrence County for once again trusting me to be their representative in Pierre,” Odenbach said. “It was a tough campaign and it’s very encouraging to know our voters still respect candidates who take the high road and speak with a conservative voice.”
Fitzgerald won with 2,544 votes, or 36%.
“I worked so hard and I really appreciate the voters of Lawrence County recognizing how hard I worked and for recognizing the job that I did representing them in Pierre,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s an honor of a lifetime and I just want to thank the voters of Lawrence County for re-electing me.”
A third candidate in Tuesday’s District 31 race, Mistie Caldwell, R- Spearfish received 1,685 votes, or 24%.
“I would like to thank everyone who made it their priority to exercise their right to vote. I thought it was a great turnout,” Caldwell said. “I appreciated the opportunity to be part of this process and congratulations to the incumbents. They worked hard and earned the spots and I wish them well and I look forward to continuing being involved with District 31 affairs and working with the legislators to do great things for District 31.”
The two two-year seats candidates vied for were created by the expiration of incumbents Fitzgerald and Odenbach’s seats.
A total of 7,051 votes were cast in Tuesday’s District 31 State Representative election. There are 19,072 voters registered in District 31, which encompasses 10 precincts.
Because the candidates ran unopposed by individuals representing the Democratic and Independent Parties, the primary election held Tuesday decided the winners.
