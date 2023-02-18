Fitzgerald fought for rape victims with HB1077
PIERRE — Although House Bill 1077, introduced by Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, which would have prohibited eligibility for a suspended imposition of sentence for certain rape offenses failed by a narrow margin, Fitzgerald, a staunch advocate for crime victims, said she would continue to fight for them and refused to amend the bill or make certain allowances in order to make it more palatable for passage. 

“Last year, I brought that same bill and it cleared the House 64 to zero,” Fitzgerald said. “It got to Senate Judiciary and it was killed … because they didn’t like that I was taking the discretion away from the judge. So I brought it back again this year and I’m very disappointed because … I think I lost by a vote or two.” 

