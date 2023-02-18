Fitzgerald fought for rape victims with HB1077

PIERRE — Although House Bill 1077, introduced by Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-St. Onge, which would have prohibited eligibility for a suspended imposition of sentence for certain rape offenses failed by a narrow margin, Fitzgerald, a staunch advocate for crime victims, said she would continue to fight for them and refused to amend the bill or make certain allowances in order to make it more palatable for passage.
“Last year, I brought that same bill and it cleared the House 64 to zero,” Fitzgerald said. “It got to Senate Judiciary and it was killed … because they didn’t like that I was taking the discretion away from the judge. So I brought it back again this year and I’m very disappointed because … I think I lost by a vote or two.”
Fitzgerald said that under current South Dakota law, if a person rapes someone, they can currently ask the judge for a suspended imposition of sentence.
“And unfortunately, those are given out. In federal court, those are not allowed – suspended impositions for rape are not allowed, period,” she said. “So I went to testify, and the lobbyist for the criminal defense attorneys said, ‘I am against your bill because if you were a 17-year-old and you got transferred to adult court and you raped a child, you wouldn’t be allowed a suspended imposition of sentence.’ And I said, ‘I’m not going to allow that.’”
The hearing was continued for a day to the next committee meeting.
Fitzgerald said the Criminal Defense Attorney’s Association was concerned about having a 17-year-old potentially be labeled for life if they were convicted and required to register as a sex offender.
“So I told the committee, basically, ‘You’re the jury. You decide.’ But I could not live with myself if I allowed that bill to be passed.” It was suggested that if Fitzgerald would make the allowance and allow the bill to be amended, the bill would pass.
“And I said, ‘No. I couldn’t live with myself,’” Fitzgerald said.
A suspended imposition of sentence is a procedure that allows a person who has pleaded guilty to have that conviction cleared from his or her record. In South Dakota a person is only allowed to have only one suspended imposition of sentence in his or her life.
Fitzgerald said she plans to bring the bill again next year.
“I’m a victim’s advocate, and I feel the victim’s voice is not as loud as it should be,” Fitzgerald said. “There’s all this sympathy for their perpetrator, the defendant, and people forget about the victim. That’s part of the reason I ran for the state legislature, was to be there for victims of crimes. Anything that affects a person’s daily life, that’s what I’m there for.”
In other legislative business, Fitzgerald said the challenge this session is learning all the newly elected legislators.
“It’s hard,” she said. “We’ve discussed how it should be a four-year term, because it takes you a good year or two to figure out and then you’re gone if you lose your election or choose not to run.”
Fitzgerald is also carrying a bill which seeks to lower the state sales tax rate and the state use tax rate on food to 0%.
“I’m working very, very hard on that. I’m a very strong proponent of having that repealed, because I do think it would benefit everybody,” Fitzgerald said. “To me, that is a strong Republican bill, because we are cutting taxes and that bill will benefit every single household in the state of South Dakota. So we don’t have to look at, examine, who it’s going to hurt, who it’s going to help. It’s a really easy bill. It’s going to help everyone. We have that money available.”
In regard to the bill’s naysayers, concerned with the inability to enact the tax again should it be needed somewhere down the line, Fitzgerald said she doesn’t think it’s true that once it’s done, the state can never go back.
“We can bring it back. We’re just repealing that amount right now, but we could bring it back,” she said. “Our revenues are up, way beyond what we thought they ever would be. I think we have $402 million in reserve. We have the money to be able to do it. I sat on appropriations for two years, and I have had discussions with other appropriators and the money is there. So I think that we should do it. And I think that we should help everyone out that we can in our state. We often hear – and I read Letters to the Editor – the legislature doesn’t listen to the people. Well, we’ve heard them. We’re trying to help them out and we’re trying to help families. And I do think it’s an aggressive tax. I think it hurts the people that can least afford it.”
