SUNDANCE, Wyo., — The Fish Fire, burning south of Sundance, Wyo., made a massive run Monday night fanned by hot winds.
Fire officials mapped the fire at 6,500 acres Tuesday afternoon, up from 527 acres around noon Monday.
“A lot of it was last night,” Halley Legge, a public information officer assigned to the fire, told the Pioneer Tuesday.
Fire crews are currently conducting structure protection.
“There are a lot of homes and out-buildings in the area,” Legge said.
She added that a lot of livestock is also being moved.
The fire, reported around 11:30 a.m. Sunday remains 0% contained. It started in the Fish Canyon area and was human caused.
Legge said a Type 1 fire management team is slated to take command from a Type 3 team today. It has more fire fighting resources available to it.
Currently about 250 firefighters, three helicopters – including a heavy Type 1 helicopter, single-engine air tankers, and a large Type 1 air tanker are assigned to the fire.
Legge said the heat is the most challenging part of fighting this fire.
“The weather is not helping us at all,” she said. “We need our firefighters to stay healthy, an that’s hard to do in this heat.”
She said no injuries nor any structures lost have been reported.
The National Weather Service in Rapid City issued an air quality alert for wildfire smoke until 1 p.m. today.
The Northern Black Hills was downwind of the fire Tuesday and the region was filled with smoke. By midday the wind shifted and smoke blew to the southeast.
The fire is threatening the Canyon Springs subdivision. And residences South of Canyon Springs Road to the south end of the fire and east of Wyoming Highway 585 are still under evacuation.
