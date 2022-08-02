Fish Fire burning near Sundance

The Fish Fire is pictured here burning near Sundance, Wyo. It was reported around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Photo courtesy of Scott McDermid, Air Attack

SUNDANCE, Wyo. — Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to the Fish Wildfire near Sundance, Wyo. The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The fire is burning on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire was estimated to be at 500 acres. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south of Sundance, Wyo., and east of Wyoming Highway 585.

