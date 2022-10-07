BELLE FOURCHE — On Wednesday, Albany Farms saw their first truck of Twisted Noodles shipped from the facility to be sold. The truck contained roughly 5,760 cases of noodles to be delivered to a large retailer around most parts of Canada.

In late October 2021, the company officially signed on to relocate to Belle Fourche. While the corporate office remains in Los Angeles, production of the noodles is taking place in Belle Fourche. Albany Farms chose to put up shop in Belle Fourche due to the location, building, and excellent community. They plan to employ up to 500 people.

