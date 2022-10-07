BELLE FOURCHE — On Wednesday, Albany Farms saw their first truck of Twisted Noodles shipped from the facility to be sold. The truck contained roughly 5,760 cases of noodles to be delivered to a large retailer around most parts of Canada.
In late October 2021, the company officially signed on to relocate to Belle Fourche. While the corporate office remains in Los Angeles, production of the noodles is taking place in Belle Fourche. Albany Farms chose to put up shop in Belle Fourche due to the location, building, and excellent community. They plan to employ up to 500 people.
The company employs 55 people, with hopes of having up to 300 in the next year. These employees are offered competitive pay, full benefits, and 12-hour shifts, 3 days a week.
The plant is currently operating with one line of production that manufactures 228-300 cups per minute. The second line is going to be up and running as soon as possible, said CEO Bill Saller.
By the end of this year, production is expected to double, and manufacturing will reach its peak when the plant reaches their full capacity of five production lines.
“The goal of Albany Farms is to be one of the largest ramen producers in the country and a great community partner in western South Dakota,” Saller said.
The facility has very thorough and extensive quality control, making sure that the product consumers’ reach for on the shelf is the best it can be.
The process to make the noodles starts off with a palette of ingredients that’s added into a dough sheeter and mixed together. Once the dough is formed, it’s stretched out extremely thin and turned into a twisty shape that defines the ramen noodle.
The noodles are then steamed for four minutes, fried for 90 seconds, and added into their designated cup. Vegetables and the allocated seasonings are added to the top of the noodles.
Finally, the top is vacuum-sealed and the Twisted Noodle cups are packaged into cases, ready to be loaded into the trucks and sent to retailers.
By the end of the year, Albany Farms expects to produce and sell flour as well. Previously, the company said that they intend to source grains locally.
