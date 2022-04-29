First state-licensed medical pot dispensary to open in Lead

LEAD — The first state-licensed medical cannabis dispensary in the Northern Hills opens Saturday.
From the Hills medical cannabis dispensary will hold its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, selling its own line of CBD products. The dispensary does not expect to have products that contain the THC element until August.
“These are hemp-based CBD products,” said owner Todd Smith. “It is the best, certified organic, USDA product. It is simply the best solution for CBD that you can put in your body.”
Smith said that the dispensary will carry a wide variety of CBD products for pain relief, gummies for sleep and anxiety, pet medications, and more.
“There is a whole slew of things that it covers and what it does for the body,” he said.
Smith explained that while the dispensary is only carrying CBD products the only requirement for customers is that they must be 21. If minor children possess a medical card for cannabis they may purchase products if they are accompanied by a parent and have proper documentation.
Once THC products are introduced at the facility, customers will be required to show a state-issued medical card.
“Those can be obtained from their doctors,” he said. “The doctor does have to sign up with the state to be allowed to write those prescriptions. Once they go through that process and they get that card, they come into our facility and there is a front desk that they check into with a receptionist. They will check the credentials to make sure everything is proper. Once they are cleared they will be escorted by what we call a flower tender, or a bud tender. That person will hand walk them through our facility, educate them about what it is they are looking for, what their options are, make the sale and then out the door they go. With our brand From the Hills, we try to make every experience very personal with every patient. Every store we have is set up exactly the same. The environment is very relaxing.”
Regulations on the sale of medical cannabis are very strict, and Smith said From the Hills will be following them to the letter. The company has its own cultivation facility in an undisclosed location in the Black Hills. Every plant, from seed to sale, has its own number which is used to track the products.
“From seed to sale we have to track the life of the cannabis throughout that entire journey. When it gets cultivated, or when it is first germinated for cultivation it is assigned a number. That number stays with that plant for the life of the plant,” Smith said. “Then that number will correlate into a finished product, whether that is a vape pen or any of the other manufactured products that number is associated with that item all the way until it is sold to a client or a patient. When it is sold it is tracked through a system called metrics. Metrics is a state monitored website that we have to be compliant with. It means we have to track everything we sell, every single patient, every time they come into the store. How much they buy and the whole nine yards and it has to correlate with that very first starting number from the beginning. So it’s a very intense type of tracking system, but the state has chosen metrics which is used in California and in Colorado.”
From the Hills company also hopes to open two dispensaries in Deadwood, and one in Spearfish. Smith said he has 20 years of experience in the cannabis business, having built hundreds of growth facilities and stores across the country. He currently has active ownership in several retail cannabis chains in California.
“We have been very blessed in this type of business and have done very well at it,” he said.
One unique aspect of Smith’s business, he said, is the Daniel Ross Medical Foundation program, which provides free medicine for patients who are terminally ill. Smith’s son, who recently passed away, started the program and Smith plans to honor his memory by continuing it in South Dakota. He hopes to have it up and running by September.
The dispensary is located in the lower level of the Lotus Up Espresso building, at 95 E. Main St.
