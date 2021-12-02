First phase of Lawrence St. project nearly complete

BELLE FOURCHE –– The first phase of the Lawrence Street project in Belle Fourche is nearly completed.
The first phase of the project entailed reconstruction of portions of the sewer, storm sewer, and water line systems beneath the roadway and repavement of Lawrence Street from Eighth Avenue east to 10th Avenue.
“(The portion of the project encompassed within the first phase) had a lot of sewer, it had a lot of storm sewer, it had big water lines,” Steve Nafus, assistant city engineer, told the Pioneer Wednesday, adding that the area was part of the main feed that tied into the Eighth Avenue lines which were upgraded in 2018 and 2019.
The project’s first phase, which got underway this spring, is nearly complete, with a handful of smaller tasks left to be finished.
“This week, they finally took the last of the barrels off (blocking the road), we still have seeding to do,” Nafus said.
Last week, Nafus said that the last bit of concrete and paving work was completed, just in time to completely open the roadway for Thanksgiving. The two-block portion of Lawrence Street was closed to traffic throughout the duration of the project.
The project was divided into two phases due to budgetary concerns, spreading the financial implications out across two difference budget years.
“When we started looking at it in 2019 … we realized that … we didn’t have nearly enough money set aside for it,” Nafus said. “Because it’s about a $2 million project when it’s all said and done.”
In the city’s 2021 CIP budget, $1,176,000 was budgeted for the project’s first phase. For 2022, Nafus said the city has $890,000 budgeted for the project’s second phase.
“The street was shot,” Nafus said, explaining the impetus for the project. “We knew when we did Eighth Avenue that Lawrence was higher on our priority list because it was probably (in) the worst condition of any street in town.”
In addition to the street’s poor condition, Nafus said the aging infrastructure below street level also took precedence, with some pipes estimated to be as much as 80-100 years old.
“So, we should have better flow,” he said.
Although the first phase was projected to be completed by mid-October, Nafus said that delays were caused by unforeseen circumstances, and additional work that the city added to the project after it was underway.
For the first phase, A&L Contractors, LLC was the primary contractor on the job with Sacrison Paving providing asphalt work and Ainsworth Benning doing the concrete work.
The second phase of the project is set to go to bid in spring 2020. Work on the final phase is expected to begin when the school year wraps up and continue through the summer.
The work will entail the section of Lawrence Street spanning from 10th Avenue east to the high school.
Nafus said that the upper portion of Lawrence Street contained within the project’s second phase is not expected to necessitate extensive work on the sewer lines.
“Our guys still have to camera the sewer just to make sure,” he said, explaining that the city is awaiting the arrival of a nearly $90,000 sewer camera to visually inspect the sewer lines under the roadway to ensure further work is unnecessary.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.