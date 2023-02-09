DEADWOOD — The first of six individuals facing grand theft and conspiracy charges, taking advantage of a deficiency in the Global Payment machine at the Gold Dust Casino in November 2021, was sentenced Thursday by 4th Circuit Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Brandon James McKay, 31, of Spearfish was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May 25, 2022 and charged with grand theft, value more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines; and conspiracy to commit grand theft value more than $100,000, but less than $500,000, a Class 3 felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. The victim in each count is listed as Gold Dust Casino.
On Dec. 8, 2022, McKay pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit grand theft, value more than $100,000, but less than $500,000.
On Jan. 19, McKay was sentenced to five years in prison with five years suspended and placed on parole. The sentence shall run concurrent to all files he is on parole for. McKay was also ordered to make restitution to Gold Dust Casino in the amount of $5,022, serve 90 days in the Lawrence County Jail, with credit for four days served, and pay court costs of $116.60. McKay is also responsible for reimbursing Lawrence County for $1,659 in court-appointed attorney fees.
According to information filed in the case by then-Lawrence County States Attorney John Fitzgerald, McKay has previously been convicted of two felonies – Nov. 27, 2017, misrepresentation to obtain controlled substance, in Meade County and Oct. 2, 2018, possession of a controlled drug or substance in Pennington County.
McKay is joined by five other co-defendants in the case: Daniel Wade Emme, 35 of Lead, Christopher Edward Auwerter, 33, of Rapid City, Courtland Alister Blaylock, 24, Shea Ryan Fleming, 32, of Lead, and Crystal May Hufford, 29, of Sturgis. Their cases are still pending.
Fitzgerald said the allegations in the case are largely spelled out in the conspiracy count in the indictment.
“That this group of people are all accused of acting together, in an agreement, and they learned of a glitch, a deficiency, in the Global Payment kiosk machine at the Gold Dust Casino and what was happening was that they were able to withdraw money from Gold Dust Casino without any deductions occurring on their credit cards or their debit cards,” Fitzgerald said. “And so, in an approximate three-week period of time in November 2021, collectively, it’s alleged that they took more than $100,000, but less than $500,000 from the Gold Dust Casino.”
