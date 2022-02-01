STURGIS — The First Interstate Bank distributed $46,000 from the 2021 Festival of Trees that was held on Nov. 19, 2021 at the bank.
This year’s festival featured 20 Christmas trees decorated by businesses and volunteers from the community. There were 26 other items that included: wreaths, quilts, a four person pheasant hunt, wine rack, and various other holiday decorations. The sale of those items totaled $37,350 and averaged $812 per item. In addition there was a silent auction and individual donations along with the proceeds from the door.
Josh Horak, President of the Sturgis FIB said they are pleased to present these two organizations with checks of $23,000 each to the Monument Health Foundation earmarked for Hospice and Palliative Care, and to the South Dakota Community Foundation earmarked for the Greater Sturgis Fund. An additional award of $2,385 was donated to the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry from the money collected at the door as an entry fee to the Festival of Trees event.
“One of our top values as a company is putting people first. Hosting, organizing, and donating money to the Sturgis Festival of Tree’s each year is an honor for us and allows us to put people first. The success of the Sturgis Festival of Trees wouldn’t be possible without the decorators and buyers. The decorators and buyers are what makes Sturgis Festival of Tree’s possible each year, said Josh Horak, President of FIB Sturgis. “This in turn allows these two organizations to receive generous donations like this that ultimately have positive impacts to the people in our community. There are many people and businesses involved in the success of Sturgis Festival of Trees so it is an honor to be able to present these funds today on behalf of all those involved.”
Mark Schmidt, President of the Sturgis Hospital and Market talked about what the funds will be used for and how it benefits the organization.
“This contribution means a lot to us, year after year, we appreciate the support from FIB, we are so glad to be a part of that. We benefit with our hospice service and the suite we provide,” said Schmidt. “We want to thank the community and the donors, the venue, and we look forward to doing it again next year. The folks with me today decorated the Monument Health tree that was auctioned off, and we wanted to recognize them and looking forward to next year.”
Schmidt said some of the funds will be used for some room modifications, we want to make it a little more family friendly, so we are going to take out some of the cabinets and put in a couch, so people are a little more comfortable then they are there. “We have reached out to our physicians and our staff and asked for ideas and we will work through that and determine the best use,” added Schmidt. The hospice suite usages varies a lot but on average one or more patients per month.
Brett Lynass, President of the Greater Sturgis Foundation (GSF) commented on the donation and how these funds will benefit the Sturgis community and the surrounding area.
The GSF has been meeting the needs of local non-profits in our community and surrounding area for the past 34 years. To date, well over $600,00 dollars have been awarded to local groups that work hard every single day to improve life for many of our neighbors and friends. “This donation from FIB of Sturgis by the Festival of Trees has remained an integral part of the GSF’s ability to continue to support many of these organizations, as well as fund many other special projects over the years. We are so grateful for FIB’s generosity and commitment to this organization,” added Lynass. “Those organizations who have received funds or support, most recently, have included the Sturgis Senior Center, Sturgis Arts Council, Serenity Inc., the Gold Start Family Memorial project, Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry, and the Sturgis Lakeside Adventure Park.”
