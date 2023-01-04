Boy Scout Troop 117, the first all-girl troop in the Northern Hills, will stand up later this year. Pictured from left are: Jeff Merchant (American Legion representative), Amber Schweigert, Jennifer Hovdenes, Skip Johnson (American Legion Post #164 Commander), Lucas Humbracht, Corin Humbracht (Troop 117 scoutmaster), Corey Davis (Black Hills Area Council, BSA), Eric Robert, and Jim Miles. Courtesy photo
SPEARFISH — Girls in the Northern Hills will no longer have to go to Rapid City to be involved in Boy Scouts; the first all-girl Boy Scout troop will stand up in Spearfish later this year.
Since February 2019, girls have been able to join the Boy Scouts of America; however, while girls and boys could be in the same Cub Scout troops, the national organization did not permit co-ed Boy Scout troops. Thus the handful of girls in the Northern Hills who wanted to be in Boy Scouts, had to join one of the two all-girl troops in Rapid City — Troop 2020, and Troop 172.
Jeff Merchant is the American Legion representative for the new troop.
In March, three of four girl Cub Scouts will bridge up into Boy Scouts, Merchant said.
They will likely be joined by several of the girls from the Rapid City troop, he said.
“They are excited about that,” Merchant said.
Corin Humbracht will lead Troop 117, and will be assisted by Lucas Humbracht.
“I think its great it’s another programs families in the Northern Hills can have their children involved in,” Merchant said. “Scouts is a great program.”
