First DUNE science components arrive at SURF

Due to their size, the APAs will not fit on the elevator-like conveyance used to transport people and materials through the shaft. Instead, the APAs were suspended beneath the cage to lower them underground. Photo by Matthew Kapust

LEAD — Traveling by rail, sea, interstates, and shafts, the first components of the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) have arrived at the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) in Lead. The anode plane assemblies, or APAs, will one day capture data left in the wake of neutrino collisions in DUNE’s Far Detector.

“This APA arrival and test lift marks the start of DUNE onsite activities at SURF,” said Mike Headley, executive director of SURF. “I’d like to congratulate the CERN, Fermilab, University of Manchester, and SURF joint team for making this first experiment lift a major success.”

