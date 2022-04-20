First Butte County cannabis facility receives state licensing

NEWELL — Black Hills Bud, LLC is officially the first medical cannabis facility licensed to operate within Butte County after the recent issuance of cultivation and dispensary licenses from the S.D. Department of Health.
“It’s been a long road, but I am looking forward to helping kick off an industry I feel will bring great benefits to our state and local communities through infrastructure, tax dollars, and employment opportunities at a higher than minimum wage level,” Calvin Reilly, Black Hills Bud CEO, said in a prepared statement. “I can’t wait to start.”
During its Dec. 7, 2021, meeting, the Butte County Commission signed off on the business’ certificates of compliance and forwarded the approvals to the state for final licensure consideration.
According to the S.D. Secretary of State’s website, Black Hills Bud’s principal address is located off Helmer Road just southeast of Belle Fourche.
Calvin Reilly is listed as the registered agent on the business’ articles of organization.
In addition to Reilly, there are three beneficial owners listed with the Secretary of State’s office for Black Hills Bud – Francis Reilly, Gayle Reilly, and Elizabeth Dallenbach. A beneficial owner is described by the articles of organization as a “person who has or in some manner controls and equity security.”
According to the Black Hills Bud website, in addition to Calvin Reilly serving as the company’s chief executive officer, Francis “Ed” Reilly is the chief financial officer, Dallenbach is the executive director of compliance, and Gayle Reilly is the head of manufacturing. Additionally, the website claims that the company’s facility will accommodate up to 60,000 cannabis plants at peak production.
A prepared statement on the licensure issuance states that Black Hills Bud is a “South Dakota-owned vertically integrated medical cannabis establishment specializing in cultivation with an onsite dispensary planned for later in the year.”
Ed Reilly told the Pioneer that the Black Hills Bud facility will be a greenhouse structure located south of Newell on U.S. Highway 79. He said the company is currently constructing the facility and hopes to have production underway soon.
“We’re really excited to bring good jobs and safe medicine to this community,” Ed Reilly said in the prepared statement. “It feels like it’s been a long journey to get this far but we’re very happy to see where this road leads.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.