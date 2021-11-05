First Baptist Church receives HP grant to fix elevator

DEADWOOD — The elevator in a local historic church is soon to be moving church members heavenward once again, as Monday, the Deadwood City Commission approved a First Baptist Church of the Northern Hills request for a Not-for-Profit Grant in the amount of $13,890 for repairs to the elevator.
The cost to repair the elevator is $27,780 and the grant request is for half of the project cost, or $13,890.
“The elevator is currently not working and needs a complete
Overhaul,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “With most of the congregation senior citizens, the repair is crucial to their safety. Since 2016 the First Baptist Church of the Northern Hills has been granted $32,780.00 in funds with $17,220.00 available.”
Kuchenbecker said the Historic Preservation Commission sets aside up to $10,000 per year for a non-profit or place of worship that has a historic structure to keep those properties maintained.
“We’ve been working with the Baptist church for many, many years on a variety of preservation projects. This most recent one is the elevator, which it’s important to keep the congregation’s ability to worship there,” he said. “So, while the elevator may not be historic, the building’s historic and that place of worship plays a vital part in Deadwood’s history.”
Kuchenbecker said previously the goals of the program are in line with helping to maintain the City of Deadwood’s National Historic Landmark designation and its listing on the National and South Dakota State Register of Historic Places.
“Maintaining these designations is critical to the economic success of the city and the quality of life of its residents. The objective of the grant program is to stimulate quality restoration and protection of buildings and sites that contribute to the historic integrity of the city of Deadwood,” Kuchenbecker said. “The restoration and protection of Deadwood’s historic buildings and sites are acknowledged to be a primary part of the city’s goal to preserve and maintain Deadwood’s historic integrity. The expense of such restoration and protection projects may discourage property owners from having the work completed or may result in a lower quality of craftsmanship. The purpose of this grant fund is to assist and encourage property owners to restore and protect their properties through the use of quality materials and craftsmanship.”
The availability of funds for a project is determined on a case-by-case basis. Ten properties in Deadwood qualify for the Not-For-Profit Grant program: the Lutheran, Catholic, Episcopal and Baptist churches, along with V.F.W. Post 5969, Elks Lodge, Masonic Temple, Deadwood Elementary School, Lawrence County Courthouse, and Broken Boot Gold Mine.
Qualified organizations may be eligible for a grant of up to $10,000 per year, not to exceed $50,000 in a five-year period. Applications are accepted any time of year.
