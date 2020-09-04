Fireworks canceled in Lead

LEAD — There will be no fireworks show to wrap up the Gold Camp Jubilee Days this weekend.
Sierra Ward, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, announced the cancellation recently, citing fire danger concerns from the South Dakota Wildland Fire Office. The fire office, which is located in Lead, tracks moisture levels carefully and strongly cautioned against Lead hosting the display.
“While the open cut is probably the most ideal place to have fireworks in any condition, the edges and the fact that it is surrounded by homes is a cautionary situation,” Ward said. “We took their advice and canceled. We are looking forward to a bang up show for Winterfest!”
Ward added that there are still a variety of other fun activities planned to celebrate Gold Camp Jubilee Days, including an outdoor movie that will be held at Manuel Brothers Park Sunday evening. Additionally, a VIP party will serve as a fundraiser for the Sanford Lab and Homestake Visitor’s Center. Participants at the VIP party will enjoy music by Jami Lynn, and food catered by the Sled Haus. Entertainment for the evening is courtesy of the South Dakota Arts Council.
Ward said the fireworks would be stored and likely used for Winterfest in Lead, which is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021.
For more information about Gold Camp Jubilee Days, or to see a full schedule of events, visit www.leadmethere.org/goldcampjubilee.
