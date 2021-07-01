Fireworks ban remains at Belle Fourche Reservoir

BELLE FOURCHE — The Bureau of Reclamation reminds the public that fireworks are not allowed on Belle Fourche Reservoir and Reservoir lands; including Rocky Point State Recreation Area, Belle Fourche Dam - known locally as Orman Dam, and lands directly managed by the Bureau of Reclamation.
“Federal regulation restricts the possession or use of fireworks on Reclamation lands and waterbodies,” said Reclamation’s Dakotas Area Office Manager Joe Hall. “The permanent Reservoir-wide restriction allows for more consistent law enforcement and greatly reduces the risk of fire at the Reservoir.”
The risk of fires associated with fireworks has been a concern for many years in addition to the danger for visitors and adjacent landowners.
“The reservoir’s large size and many remote locations often make it difficult for emergency personnel to respond quickly,” said Hall.
For more information regarding this restriction or other issues pertaining to Belle Fourche Reservoir, contact the Bureau of Reclamation, at (701) 221-1204. For questions related to Rocky Point Recreation Area, contact Brad Nelson, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks at (605) 641-0023.
