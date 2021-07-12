Fires and more banned at Belle Fourche Reservoir

RAPID CITY — The Bureau of Reclamation and South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks implemented fire restrictions for specific activities at Belle Fourche Reservoir. The restrictions include Rocky Point State Recreation Area.
“Restrictions are necessary due to the continued dry weather conditions and the fire restrictions enacted by Butte County,” said Dakotas Area Office Manager Joe Hall.
The following restrictions apply to Belle Fourche Reservoir, Rocky Point State Recreation Area and all surrounding lands managed by both Reclamation and the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks:
• No campfires are allowed
• Cooking is allowed only in elevated grills or stoves using propane gas
• Vehicle access is allowed only on graveled roads or roads clear of vegetation
To report a fire on the reservoir lands, call 911. To report a violation of these restrictions, contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 892-2737.
These restrictions are in effect until further notice. For more information regarding these restrictions or other issues pertaining to Belle Fourche Reservoir, call Jay Leasure, Bureau of Reclamation, (605) 519-5504. For questions related to Rocky Point Recreation Area, contact Brad Nelson, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks at (605) 641-0023.
