An alleged video implying that a student had a firearm on Lead-Deadwood School District property prompted school district officials to investigate the matter and alert parents. School officials do not believe there was a gun on school property. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
LEAD — A video posted on social media Tuesday night that appeared to imply that a student had a firearm on Lead-Deadwood School District property that day prompted district officials to send a letter addressing the alleged incident to all parents in the district Wednesday.
“School administration and local law enforcement have been working throughout the day to find the facts in this case and to develop an appropriate response,” said Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person. “To our knowledge, there was no firearm inside the school building at any time, associated with this incident. None of the Lead-Deadwood schools were put into lockdown because there was no imminent threat and the responsible parties were accounted for and questioned immediately this morning.”
Person said Thursday the individuals involved in the alleged event are not in school at this time.
“I would like to reassure everyone that the Lead-Deadwood School District takes student and staff safety very seriously,” Person said. “The very nature of this incident brings a certain gravity; however, it is important that we respond dispassionately and with some common sense. The first priority has been safety, and along with that, we are working to address the issue while avoiding a knee-jerk over-reaction.”
Person said Thursday there were no threats made.
“This was not a threat situation,” he said. “It was a situation where a kid posted a video on social media that seemed to imply that there was a gun in a vehicle on school property. We are still investigating. People want details, they want answers. I get that, but with an ongoing investigation, the more I comment, the more potential there is for that to interfere with that investigation. Sometimes people get away with crimes because the wrong things are said in the course of the fact-finding investigation. So I’m going to keep those details close, for now.”
Person emphasized that there were no threats made.
“And we could not find any evidence or inkling of a weapon inside the school. The video was posted outside the school day, after school hours. It’s a serious situation, but that’s why there wasn’t a lockdown,” Person said. “Believe me, if we felt there was a threat and a weapon in the school day, yes, we’d lock things down and take the appropriate steps. These things transpired outside of the school day and then we found out about it the next morning.”
Person said with this type of event there are two types of investigations.
“There’s a school investigation and it’s totally separate from what law enforcement does,” Person said. “We cooperate with law enforcement, but we have to do our own investigation, provide our own consequences, if appropriate, as appropriate, and law enforcement does their thing, and it’s a separate deal.”
Because juveniles are involved in the alleged incident, names are not made public.
“The only thing I can say is, people will be held accountable for what they do wrong and this is a serious deal, but we’re not going to make it into something it’s not,” Person said. “And, so, we’re taking our time, finding facts. In the meantime, there is a separation. The kids we’re looking into are not in the school right now. So we feel pretty confident that we have a safe environment for kids to go to school.”
Person reiterated that there are legal penalties and school penalties involved with bringing a weapon on school grounds.
“On the school side of it, the way the policy was written, depending on the facts of the case, it’s anything from short-term, 10-day suspension, out of school, up to 90 days, for a weapon violation,” he said.
If an individual deliberately brings a firearm into the school, the penalty can be up to a year expulsion. The Board of Education has the ability to alter the consequence, more or less.
“The other thing I think it’s important to keep in mind is, you don’t just expel a kid without evidence,” Person said. “You don’t just expel a kid without due process … the punishment has to fit the crime, so it’s important that you get your facts straight and that you do your due diligence to make sure that you have your story straight … There is a process. That’s what people have to realize. Evidence has to be presented.”
School district officials became aware of the alleged incident Tuesday night.
“Rumors can get ahead of reality, so I believe it is beneficial to share whatever information we can for the sake of the safety of our children and in order to make sure that we all feel safe,” Person said. “We must deal with the facts, and consequences will be based on those facts. Our first priority has to be student safety. What we’re seeing right now was not a threatening situation, but it was a serious situation.”
