Firearm incident addressed by LD school officials.jpg

An alleged video implying that a student had a firearm on Lead-Deadwood School District property prompted school district officials to investigate the matter and alert parents. School officials do not believe there was a gun inside a  school.

Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — A video posted on social media Tuesday night that appeared to imply that a student had a firearm on Lead-Deadwood School District property that day prompted district officials to send a letter addressing the alleged incident to all parents in the district Wednesday.

“School administration and local law enforcement have been working throughout the day to find the facts in this case and to develop an appropriate response,” said Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person. “To our knowledge, there was no firearm inside the school building at any time, associated with this incident. None of the Lead-Deadwood schools were put into lockdown because there was no imminent threat and the responsible parties were accounted for and questioned immediately this morning.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.