Fire weather warning issued for Northern Hills

NORTHERN HILLS — As some areas in the Black Hills saw near record high temperatures Monday, the National Weather Service has issued a fire weather warning from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, reminding folks that although summer is in the rearview mirror, we’re not out of the woods yet.
Aaron Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said the unseasonably warm weather, coupled with the dry, windy conditions being seen throughout the Hills so far this fall, are conspiring to show a high fire risk usually seen in the summer months.
“In the summertime, we almost don’t even (announce fire weather warnings) just because it happens so often anyway,” he said. “With the lack of precipitation we’ve had in the last couple of weeks, … and that frontal boundary (a line separating warm and cold air) coming in later (today) is going to bring some pretty gusty winds in there along with these drier conditions we’ve had.”
Dye said the high winds today should bring cooler temperatures for the coming week or so, but cautioned that cooler weather does not equate to wet weather.
“This looks like a mostly dry event,” he said. “It could be 40 degrees and still be fire weather, or elevated fire conditions, as long as the wind’s there and it’s been dry long enough it’s still potential to get disastrous.”
Dye said the weather service recently completed a meteorological outlook for the winter, which predicts a La Nina pattern, meaning relatively average conditions temperature-wise. But precipitation, he said, can be harder to predict.
“Tough to say with the precipitation, they tend to be a little more accurate when it comes to temperature forecast when you have a set up like that,” Dye said.
Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson said folks should use caution when participating in normal autumn activities.
“Hopefully people around the area are very smart and careful with what they do if they’re out in the fields working or hunting and stuff like that,” he said. “Everybody needs to be really careful and be cognizant that, ‘hey, what I’m doing, could it start a fire?’ because, boy, that’s the last thing you’d want right now.”
