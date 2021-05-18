Fire sparks at Spearfish pellet plant

SPEARFISH — It was a busy day for the Spearfish Fire Department Monday as three incidents stretched resources throughout town.
At around 10:30 a.m., fire department crews responded to a gas main that had been struck by an excavator in the alleyway near East Dakota and Elgin streets.
Around an hour and a half later, Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson said calls started to come in of black smoke pluming out of the stack at the pellet plant.
“Everybody could see all over town, there were many calls,” he said. “We’re at a gas call that we cannot just totally exit from, so then this call comes in and we let some manpower go from this and we get our ladder truck … in route right away.”
Ladson said two engines from Spearfish Fire Department also went out to the plant call. He also called for back up response from the Belle Fourche Fire Department for assistance, not only for the fire at the plant, but also to manage any further need since the Spearfish resources were stretched so thin.
“We always have to be planning ahead, ready for that next incident,” he said.
When Spearfish arrived on the scene, fire response crews for the Neiman company were already working to keep the fire contained within the stack itself, which Ladson said was instrumental in preventing an outright catastrophe.
“There’s so much heat that goes with that manufacturing plant to make what they do, and if the fans stop it’s instant fire,” he said.
Ladson explained the cause of the burn was a failed electrical panel, which switched off those fans; however, because the plant itself had not lost power its emergency generator wasn’t triggered to turn on.
“It’s just absolutely key, if they don’t have airflow, or those fans going, you’re going to have a problem quick,” Ladson said.
As crews worked to keep the fire from spreading within the plant, the 85-foot ladder crew attacked the blaze from above by lobbing water down into the stack.
At roughly the same time, sparks and debris from the stack fire caused a small grass fire nearby, which had to be handled as well.
In all, Ladson said crews spent around five hours in response to the incidents.
“Everything went good. It was a smooth operation,” Ladson said.
Ladson said there were no injuries reported in any of the incidents, and minimal damage to the plant estimated at less that $5,000.
Ladson also wished to thank the members of the Spearfish Fire Department for their commitment to keeping the community safe, the Belle Fourche Fire Department for their availability and assistance, as well as McDonalds for donating food for all the firefighters involved.
“Props to them,” he said. “It’s always very much appreciated when our local business help take care of these guys.”
