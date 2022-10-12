LEAD — “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” is the theme for Fire Prevention Week this year, and for the week of Oct. 9-15, firefighters throughout the area are encouraging people to plan and practice fire escape routes, as well as to keep their houses and businesses fire safe.
Fire Prevention Week has been traditionally set aside as a week to raise awareness about what individuals can do to reduce the risk of fire danger, as firefighters across the country work to get the message out. Charles Fetter, fire service technician with the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department, said a major component of fire safety is having an escape route that is practiced at least a few times a year. Ideally, he said people should practice their escape routes in the spring and in the fall.
“Make sure everyone knows their way out of your house or whatever building you’re in,” he said. “Make sure you have a meeting point pre-planned already, so everybody can meet at the same spot, so when we come rolling in we know where everybody is at and we can account for everybody.”
As part of the fire escape plan, Lead Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer said it is important to keep clutter away from key exits.
“When practicing this drill, remember to stay low, stay calm, focus and move swiftly,” he said. “It’s going to be dark in a smokey room, so practice in the dark. Remember the most valuable thing is your life. Almost everything else can be replaced.”
Once families have exited the house, Carr said it is important to have a planned meeting place to ensure everyone is accounted for. The space should be at least 25 feet from the house, Carr said, and away from traffic. Additionally, he said it’s a good practice to let others in the home know if you are leaving the house, so that if a fire starts firefighters don’t risk their lives to look for someone who is not home.
In addition to a fire escape plan and meeting space, firefighters remind everyone to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors at least a few times a year.
“Change the batteries annually, whether they are needed or not,” he said. “They are going to save your life if you take care of them. Checking them regularly on your schedule keeps them from chirping in the middle of the night when there is no danger.”
Keeping documents and valuables, including passports, insurance documents, birth certificates, reserve cash and an emergency credit card in a fire-resistant and waterproof container is also important.
In the event of a fire, Carr said there are also many things residents can do to make it easier for firefighters to do their job quickly. Limiting the clutter on walkways in and around the house is key, he said. Additionally, he said it’s important to keep flammable material, such as curtains and towels, away from stoves and ranges.
Speaking of ranges and stoves, Carr said it’s important for residents to refrain from cooking if they are too tired or feel like they may fall asleep.
“This is a common cause of late-night house fires,” he said.
Fire hydrants around the house are extremely important, Carr said, and homeowners or renters should be conscious about keeping them clear of snow, weeds and vehicles.
All of these tips are important, Carr said, but one of the most important is to not be afraid to call 911 if a problem is suspected.
“The fire department has special tools and training to search out a problem,” he said. “We would rather respond to a melted power strip than have your entire house up in flames. Every fire starts small, and that is when we would like to find it.”
Overall, Carr said this area is very fortunate to have reasonable and responsible residents, who take fire safety seriously.
“This is a great part of the world to live in, and we are fortunate to have reasonable and responsible residents,” he said. “This area’s strength is its sense of community. We come together in times of need. Let’s keep up the good work.”
