Fire Prevention Month

This home outside of Belle Fourche burned in March. No injuries were reported but the home was a total loss. Pioneer file photo

LEAD — “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape,” is the theme for Fire Prevention Week this year, and for the week of Oct. 9-15, firefighters throughout the area are encouraging people to plan and practice fire escape routes, as well as to keep their houses and businesses fire safe.

Fire Prevention Week has been traditionally set aside as a week to raise awareness about what individuals can do to reduce the risk of fire danger, as firefighters across the country work to get the message out. Charles Fetter, fire service technician with the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department, said a major component of fire safety is having an escape route that is practiced at least a few times a year. Ideally, he said people should practice their escape routes in the spring and in the fall.  

